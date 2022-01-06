Breeding sheep selling to £190 at Armoy
The first sheep sale of 2022 met with a good trade for all sorts of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to a top price of £129, fat ewes sold to £172 and breeding sheep to £190.
Leading prices
Daniel McBride, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £129. Ed Little, Ballymena, 26kgs £125.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 25kgs £126. Brian Gribben, Dunloy, 25kgs £125. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 30kgs £126.50. Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £125. Pat McGuckian, Dunloy, 26kgs £127. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 26kgs £125. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £124. Chris McKernan, Dervock, 25kgs £125. Wm Morrison, Armoy, 25kgs £125. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, 24kgs £124. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £123. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 24kgs £123. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 25kgs £124. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £123.50.
Breeding sheep
A McKillop, Cushendall, Dorset ewe, single lamb, £190. B Gallagher, Martinstown, in-lamb ewe, 10, £190, 10, £174, 15, £165, 10, £158. Phil McCurdy, Bushmills, in-lamb ewes, 3, £196, 2, £195.
Fat ewes
L Linton, Armoy, Texel, £172. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, Texel, £166. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolks, £160. A Jamieson, Stranocum, crossbreds £134. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, Texel, £126. Niall Connolly, Armoy, Texel, £122. Trevor Adams, Armoy, Texel, £120. Gerard Devlin, Ballymoney, crossbreds £115.
