Breeding sheep selling to £190 at Armoy, fat ewes to £180
A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night met with a 100 percent clearance rate.
Fat lambs sold to £120, fat ewes were a super trade selling up to £180, store lambs sold to £101 and breeding sheep to £190.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lambs
JJ McAlister, Glendun, 30kgs, Blackface, £120. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 25kgs £119. Kieran McKay, Cushendun, 30kgs £118. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £116.50. Ciaran Osborne, Ballycastle, 26kgs Blackface, £116. Robert Reid, Ballymoney, 24kgs £114. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £113.50. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 23kgs £113. I McCaw, Bushmills, 22kgs £113. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 23kgs £110. E Devlin, Drumsurn, 23kgs £112.50. I McLean, Bushmills, 22.5kgs £112.50.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anne Blaney, Cushendall, 25kgs Blackface, £101. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 11 Blackface, £95.50. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, 10 Texel, £91.00. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 14 crossbreds £90.00. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, 46 Dorsets, £76.00. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 11 crossbreds £75.50. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, 11 Blackface £80.00, 11, £76.00. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 13 Texel, £74.50. Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, 10 Texel, £61.50.
Fat ewes
John McKeague, Ballycastle, 4 Dorset, £180. T Wright, Ballymoney, 4 Dorset, £147. C McErlain, Armoy, 7 Texel, £133. E McFetridge, Armoy, 1 Texel, £127. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £125. Norman Kennedy, Ballymoney, 1 Suffolk, £125. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 2 crossbreds £123. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, 1 Texel, £108. Sam McConaghy, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £107. P Kelly, Ballycastle, 2 crossbreds £121.
Breeding sheep
Advertisement
Advertisement
A McKay, Cushendun, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £190. L Linton, Armoy, in-lamb ewe, £160, £140.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.