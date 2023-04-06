Breeding sheep selling to £212 at Armoy, fat ewes to £188
Another fine turnout of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat hoggets sell to £143.
Fat ewes to £188 and breeding sheep to £212.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £143. A Wallace, Coleraine, 26kgs £140. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £140. Mark Morrison, Ballymoney, 27kgs £138. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs £137. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £135.50. Kevin McErlain, Armoy, 29kgs £135. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 26kgs £134. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £135. D Gillan, Garvagh, 26kgs £133. Sean McGarry, Loughguile, 26kgs £133. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 27kgs £130. B Laverty, Loughguile, 21kgs £130. Archie Linnegan, Bushmills, 28kgs £135. Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £130. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 25kgs £130.
Breeding sheep
E McFetridge, Armoy, 5 ewes, 8 lambs, £212. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 1 hogget, 1 lamb, £182. N McFetridge, Armoy, 10 ewes, 10 lambs, £172.
Fat ewes
Robert Wylie, Clough, 1 Texel, £188. John Woodside, Ballycastle, 4 Suffolk, £174. T and N McCracken, Mosside, 1 Charollais, £172. G Millen, Coleraine, 1 Suffolk, £172. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 2 Crossbreds £164. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 2 Cheviot, £160. A Wallace, Coleraine, 1 Texel, £182. Jas Butler, Martinstown, 1 Suffolk, £156. A Linnegan, Bushmills, 2 Suffolk, £155. John Todd, Ballycastle, 8 Crossbreds £121. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 2 Crossbreds £131. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 2 Charollais, £154. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 1 Texel, £158. E McCarry, Loughguile, 2 Texel, £128. Ronald Taggart, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £138.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.