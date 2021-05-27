News you can trust since 1963

Calved heifers selling to £1800 at Kilrea Mart

Ewes selling to £170 at Saintfield Mart

Ewes and lambs selling to £286 at Gortin Mart

Breeding sheep selling to £215 at Armoy Mart

Beef cows selling to £1680 at Ballymena Mart

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Top price of day of £1513 paid at Saintfield Mart

Nine-week-old Lassie rockets to £7,600 world record price for pup

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Spring lambs selling to £140, fat ewes selling to £173 and breeding sheep selling to £215.