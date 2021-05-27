Breeding sheep selling to £215 at Armoy Mart
A small show of 407 head met with a much sharper trade that had been expected.
Spring lambs selling to £140, fat ewes selling to £173 and breeding sheep selling to £215.
Spring lambs
I McCaw, Stranocum, 24kgs £140. S Morrison, Mosside, 25kgs £139. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £138. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 24kgs £137. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 23kgs £132. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 23kgs £132. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £132. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 22kgs £127. John Holmes, Armoy, 20kgs £120. G Millen, Coleraine, 20kgs £118. John McGill, Ballyvoy, 20kgs £117. J Holmes, Armoy, 19kgs £118. S Mullan, Ballymoney, 18kgs £109.
Fat ewes
John McGill, Ballyvoy, Texel, £173. S J Currie, Mosside, Texel, £134. Maurice Smyth, Mosside, Texel, £129. G and A Thompson, Stranocum, Texel, £128. William Morrison, Armoy, Texel, £127. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Suffolk, £123. James McHenry, Glenariffe, Suffolk, £120. John Laverty, Armoy, Texel, £119. M Smyth, Armoy, Texel, £115.
Ewes and lambs
G Millen, Coleraine, Crossbred ewes, twin lambs, £215, Crossbred ewes, single lambs, £176.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.