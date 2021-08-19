Breeding sheep selling to £228 at Gortin
Outstanding show of sheep at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £109/24kg and fat ewes selling to £165.
Fat rams selling to £104, breeding sheep selling to £228 and ewes and lambs selling to £195.
Fat lambs
A Speer £109/24kg, King Farms £107.50/24kg, S Pauley £107/25kg, J Connor £105/25kg, P Campbell £105/28kg, S Conway £105/26kg, R Mowbray £104.50/24kg, C McNulty £104/24kg, T Dobson £104/24kg, D Gallen £104/24kg, £102/24kg, R Henry £102/24kg, S Hopper £102/23kg, R Crawford £101.50/22kg, A Bowden £101/23kg, T Turkington £100/24kg, B Dooher £100/22kg, E Mullin £99.50/22kg, A O’Hagan £99/22kg, I Smith £99/23kg and R Rutledge £98.50/23kg.
Fat ewes
S Orr £165, £115, £108, J Keenan £137, £125, M Fleming £133, G Dolan £132.50, P Kelly £130, A O’Hagan £130, S Smyth £130, D Gallagher £123, £117, P Campbell £122, D Gallen £118, £116, T Turkington £118, R Doherty £116, £110, H Donaghy £114, J Donaghy £113, P Mullholland £110, £110, M Dolan £105.50, G Dolan £104, M Scott £103, £98, G McCrea £103, P Kennedy £102, S Rankin £102, R Patrick £100 and H Sinnamon £100.
Fat rams
J McCrossan £104.
Breeding sheep
N Collins £228, £190, £180, £128, £122, £122, £116, £110, £108, £170, T Bryson £190, R Robinson £187, £176, £175, S Moore £175, £170, D Conway £170, £170, A McCullagh £166, P McDermott £156, £150, £150, G Smyth £130, £127, £127, £123, W Baxter £125, £120, £120, £115, £115, £115, R Brolly £125 and J O’Hagan £110, £103
Ewes and lambs
S Moore £195, £195, £190, £185.