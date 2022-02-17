Breeding sheep selling to £240 at Armoy
A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night met with a much sharper trade that expected.
Hoggets sold to £128.50, fat ewes to £137, breeding sheep to £240.
Fat hoggets
John McAlister, Cushendall, 29kgs £128.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 24kgs £121.50. V McHenry, Torr, 24kgs £121. John McAlister, Cushendall, 24kgs £121. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 24kgs £121. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 25kgs £120. John McKeague, Dunloy, 27kgs £120. I McCaw, Bushmills, 24kgs £120. C Blair, Loughguile, 24kgs £120. Alan McClements, Ballymoney 23kgs £119.50. Marg McCurry, Cushendall, 25kgs £119. J McKeague, Dunloy, 25kgs £119. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £117. Jas O’Rawe, Gracehill, 23kgs £113. V McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs Blackface, £114.
Fat ewes
Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Crossbreds, £137. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, Cheviot, £136. A Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £134. E Hall, Ballyclare, Charollais, £133. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £132. Colm McCloskey, Crossbreds £126. A Hamilton, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £123. Norman Kennedy, Broughshane, £107. Robt Clarke, Armoy, Crossbreds £114. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £126. Wm Jamison, Armoy, Suffolk, £114. D McAllister, Ballyvoy, Texel, £118.
Breeding sheep
Philip McCurdy, Bushmills, four year old crossbred ewes with twins £240, £216, £196, in-lamb ewes sold to £172.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.