Breeding sheep selling to £250 for Crossbred hoggets at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £163 for 26kgs.
Store lambs sold to £138 paid for a pen of 34 Suffolks from Mr Martin McAuley, Martinstown.
Fat ewes sold to £230 for Texel ewes.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
G Bradley, Armoy, 26kgs £163.00. T Mulholland, Loughguile, 26kgs £160.00. Ryan Laverty, Ballymoney, 24kgs £159.00. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £156. Ian McMillan, Bushmills, 24kgs £153.00. Bushmills Farm, 25kgs £153.00. Sean Reid, Cloughmills, 23kgs £150. G Black, Armoy, 24kgs £149.50. R & J Smith, Bushmills, 22kgs £146.00. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 24kgs £146.00. TE & AG Irwin, Coleraine, 24kgs £144.00. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £142.00. John McNeill, Cushendun, 22kgs £141.50. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 22kgs £138.50. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £138.00. R Wilkinson, Stranocum, 22.5kgs £137.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 22kgs £136.00.
Store lambs
Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 34 Suffolk, £138.00. Sean Reid, Martinstown, 15 Suffolk, £136.50. Damien McGarel, Glenarm, 58 Crossbreds £133.00. Martin Cassley, Armoy, 11 Texel, £132.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, 82 Suffolk, £130.00. Jack McNaughton, Loughguile, 50 Crossbreds £130.00. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 93 Texel, £128.50. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 70 Crossbreds £127.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 148 Suffolk, £127.00. John McNeill, Cushendun, 36 Crossbreds £126.00. Randal McDonnell, Ballvoy, 26 Texel, £125.00. John Kinney, Ballycastle, 18 Texel, £125.00. Seamus Bailey, Ballycastle, 31 Texel, £124.50. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 56 Texel, £122.00. Joan Lamont, Ballymoney, 50 Texel, £119.00. Parkmore Farms, 57 Texel, £118.00. Maurice McHenry, Ballintoy, 23 Texel, £115.50. D Mooney, Cushendall, 17 Texel, £122.00. T Mulholland, Loughguile, 23 Suffolk, £121.00.
Breeding sheep
E McFetridge, Armoy, 10 Mule ewes, £250, 11 Mule ewes, £244.00. Hugh Buggess, Ballygowan, 11 Mules, £218.00. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, 12 Mules, £200.00.
Fat ewes
Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, Texel, £230.00. A Armour, Dromara, Dorsets, £192.00. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £192.00. I McMillan, Bushmills, Suffolk, £180.00. S McBride, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £170.00. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £160.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.