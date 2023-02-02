Breeding sheep selling to £255 at Gortin and fat ewes to £141
A full yard of sheep this Monday night with prices on the rise with breeding sheep making £255 and fat ewes topping £141.
Lambs
B Ward £126.50/25.5kg S Conway £124.50/23.kg J Buchanan £123/26.5kg W Gilmore £123/24.5kg R McAllister £123/24.5kg D Baxter £122.50/27.5kg M Dooher £122/25kg A Hamilton £122/25kg N Taylor £122/24.5kg M Meenan £122/25kg W Gilmour £122/29kg B Harkin £122/29kg £112/21.5kg C McAweaney £122/24.5kg J Doyle £121/24.5kg W McLaughlin £121/27kg H McFarland £120/22.5kg W Gilmore £120/24kg M McCrabbe £120/23.5kg D Ward £119/24.5kg N Mc Eldowney £119/23kg D Baxter £118/25kg S Wilson £117.50/23kg B McGlinchey £117/23.5kg G Gibson £115.50/22kg J McGlynn £115.50/23kg V Keenan £115/23kg M McCrabbe £110.50/22kg S Kelly £109/20.5kg £105/20kg D Ward £107.50/21.5kg J McGaughey £106.50/21kg and N Taylor £102/20.5kg.
Ewes
E Johnston £141 S Kelly £140 £128 J Foster £138 £125 A Speers £137 £125 D Baxter £136 H Armstrong £136 £115 A Hawkes £128 F McCullagh £120 £114 J Quinn £116 F McShane £116 £109 J Buchanan £110 £107 £103 P Kelly £107 R Wilson £104 M Colgan £104 A Hawkes £104 G Gibson £102 £99 A Donald £100 and J Rafferty £100.
Breeding sheep
S Kelly £255 £200 J Foster £196 M Colgan £182 £178 W Kerr £155 £150 £145 £140 £130 M Ward £150 and F McShane £140 £130.
Ewes and lambs
D Hempton £248 (double) £185 (single) £160 (single) P Doherty £210 (double) £150 (single) S Kelly £205 (double) £190 (single) £165 (single) and G Hempton £162 (single).