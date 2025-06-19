Breeding sheep selling to £290 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £208
Fat ewes sold to £208 and breeding sheep sold to £290.
Leading prices
V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £168. D McKillop, Cushendall, 26kgs £160. D and P McKendry, Armoy, 26kgs, £158.50. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 22.5kgs £154.50. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 25kgs £155. Ivor McCaw, Bushmills, 24kgs £155. TE Irwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £154. F McKendry, Glenbush, 21.5kgs £145. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £145. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 22kgs £145. Ian Kennedy, Ballymena, 21kgs £145. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, 22.5kgs £150. D McKillop, Cushendall, 20kgs £140.
Ewes and lambs
Jas Currie, Ballymoney, Suffolk hogget/single lamb, £290. S McAlister, Ballyvoy, Swaledale ewes/twin lambs, £255. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, Texel hogget/single lamb £270.
Fat ewes
Armoy farmer, Suffolk ewes, £208. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £188. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £167. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, Texel, £148. D and P McKendry, Glenbush, Crossbreds £141. T and N McCraken, Mosside, Suffolk, £162. F McKendry, Cloughmills, Crossbreds £145.
Store lambs
Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 10 Blackface, £81.00. G McCandless, Bushmills, 8 Texel, £89.00.
