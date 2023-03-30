Breeding sheep selling to sharp trade at Armoy, top price of £222
Another good turnout of sheep on Wednesday night met with a fine trade with hoggets and fat ewes well up in price.
Breeding sheep were very sharp selling to a top price of £222 and store lambs were in great demand selling to £116.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Alastair McKay, Cushendun, 26kgs £138. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 30kgs £134. Sam Taggart, Bushmills, 30kgs £133. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, 28kgs £132. PJ McKillop, Loughguile, 30kgs £132. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs £131. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 28kgs £131.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £130. Pat Kane, Lagavar, 30kgs £132. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £130. Robert Orr, Cloughmills, 30kgs £129. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 30kgs £130. William Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £125. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 25kgs £131.
Breeding sheep
E McFetridge, Armoy, 10 ewes, 20 lambs, £222. S McAlister, Ballycastle, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £158. N McFetridge, Armoy, 1 ewe, 2 lambs, £210. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 6 in-lamb ewes, £110.
Fat ewes
B McVicker, Bushmills, 4 Suffolk, £176. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 4 Texel, £160. J Butler, Martinstown, 2 Suffolk, £168. R McCurdy, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £164. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 4 Suffolk, £142. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 8 Suffolk, £130. P Kane, Ballycastle, 1 Texel, £152, 1, £150. T and N McCracken, Mosside, 5 Suffolk, £130. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 6 Suffolk, £143. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 2 Texel, £136. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £155. David Chestnutt, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £154. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 1 Suffolk, £150. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 1 Crossbreds £145. Pat McAleese, Loughguile, 1 Texel, £140.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.