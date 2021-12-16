Breeding sheep selling to up to £310 at Armoy
A fine turnout of 982 head last Wednesday for the final sheep sale of 2021 saw fat lambs sell to £127.
Fat ewes to £172 and breeding sheep made up to £310.
Fat lambs
A and O Smyth, Bushmills, 26kgs £127. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 29kgs £127. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £125. A and C Creith, Armoy, 27kgs £125.50. S O’Kane, Carnlough, 24kgs £121.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £122.50. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £117.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £123.50. J Elliott, Loughguile, 24kgs £118.50. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs £117. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £120. Emily O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs £122. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 25kgs £122. Ian Young, Coleraine, 26kgs £125. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 25kgs Blackface, £120. A and O Smyth, Bushmills, 26kgs £127.
Fat ewes
Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £172. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £164. Thomas Wright, Ballymoney, Dorsets, £156. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, Texel, £154. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £150. Thomas Wright, Kilraughts, Dorsets, £144. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £117. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £158. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Blues, £132. S Morrison, Ballymoney, Texel, £168.
Breeding sheep
Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, ewe and 2 lambs, £310. Martin Adams, Armoy, in-lamb ewes, 6, £220, 5, £160, 5, £145.
Store lambs
John McKinley, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £93.00. R Duffin, Martinstown, 17 Texel, £87.00. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 8 Blackface, £85.00, 13, £83.00. Patrick Watson, Amoy, 10 crossbreds, £85.00, 10, £80.00. Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 3 Blackface, £90.00.
Next sheep sale Wednesday 5th January.
Armoy Mart wish all their customers a merry Christmas and happy New Year.