Professor Brian Cox will be addressing the conference at Queen's University in Belfast.

WORLD-renowned experimental physicist Professor Brian Cox and Tech Women Today founder Cecilia Harvey are among the big names speaking at a major conference being hosted at Queen’s University Belfast in November.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham will also be in attendance as the Global Federation of Council Competitiveness (GFCC) annual conference entitled ‘Accelerating Global Sustainability and Economic Inclusion’ is held on the island of Ireland for the first time.

Almost 1,000 delegates, including global leaders from the business, industry and academic spheres, will have the unique opportunity to explore and develop strategies around two of the most pressing global matters – sustainability and economic inclusion.

Brian Cox, famed for making science engaging and accessible to millions, will be speaking about Earth and the Forces of Nature in the context of sustainability issues.

Professor Cox said: “I’m honoured to be speaking at the GFCC annual conference at Queen’s University. Innovation, research & development, and education are of course necessary foundations for a sustainable and prosperous future. But can we do better? What is the value of science?

“The great Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman asked this question in a famous essay in 1955 and came up with some surprising and, I think, powerful answers.

“It’s not only about generating new knowledge and new technologies. Science is a way of thinking about the world – a way of negotiating difficult problems with humility, a way of generating reliable knowledge we can trust, and a way of understanding and valuing our place in the universe. I’m looking forward immensely to discussing these ideas at one of the world’s great universities.”

Tech Woman founder Cecilia Harvey, a visionary leader committed to fostering diversity and changing the face of technology, will deliver a keynote speech on embracing AI to transform the workforce and skills before meeting with STEM students.

She said: “The GFCC annual conference is a milestone event in the business and industry calendar offering an ideal opportunity for key global leaders to come together and co-create business models and policy frameworks that have a tangible impact on the world we live in.

"As a passionate advocate for women in STEM, I am delighted to also be meeting with female students in this field to discuss how we can continue to build a global network that encourages the advancement of women in technology through connection, education and inspiration.”

The Global Innovation Summit 2024 will run from November 12-15 and give participants the opportunity to engage with peers, share global best practices, and take part in high-profile strategy conversations on the vital connections between sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness.

Queen’s University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “Queen’s has firmly put itself on the map as a global centre for key debates and conferences and as we approach our 180th year we will continue to be a force of positive transformation, changing lives for the better by providing educational opportunities, driving prosperity, and finding solutions to the many major and existential challenges facing our communities and the wider world.

“At the core of the 2024 GFCC Annual Meeting and Global Innovation Summit is the understanding that global sustainability encompasses economic performance, protection of the environment and social inclusion, creating synergy with our own strategic priorities.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who will speaking about recent transformation in Manchester at this year’s GIS, said: “Greater Manchester’s transformation has been driven by collaboration and a shared ambition for inclusive growth. Visionary leaders like Sir Howard Bernstein and Sir Richard Leese were instrumental in securing investment and delivering landmark developments across the city-region. Their legacies continue to underpin our success today.

“Devolution has been the single biggest vehicle for change, putting power back into the hands of local communities and decision-makers. We have brought buses under public control for the first time in decades, improving affordability and reliability for local communities, and we’re taking action to improve housing standards, create new opportunities for young people, and offer better employment support to help residents back into work.

“With more devolved powers and a clear focus on innovation, sustainability, and fairness, we are laying the groundwork for the next chapter of Greater Manchester’s success story – and I look forward to sharing that story with global leaders in Belfast this November.”

Deborah Wince-Smith, President and CEO, Council on Competitiveness USA, added: “The GFFC’s hosting of the 2024 GIS in Belfast reflects and builds on over two decades of collaboration between GFCC members and leaders across Northern Ireland and Ireland – who have optimised an incredibly creative culture to harness an innovation trajectory powered by advanced technology and manufacturing.

“The GFCC benefits from a productive partnership between two members based out of Belfast, Queen's University Belfast and the Centre for Competitiveness.

“Our collective community is excited about the events to come in November – to share in the best and ‘next practices’ at place-making innovation unfurling across the island. With a long personal history in helping to uncover and unleash innovation capacities and capabilities in Belfast and beyond, I am honoured to co-host the GFCC’s next critical Global Innovation Summit here.”

Participants will hear from a wide range of inspirational keynote speakers and panel discussions, as well as take part in workshops and an entrepreneurial pitch event with Queen’s students.

The summit will also offer unique trips to innovation sites and heritage and tourist hotspots to showcase all that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Visit the website to register interest in attending: https://www.qub.ac.uk/gis2024/