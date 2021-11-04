Brian is the winner of Hope the heifer in aid of Air Ambulance NI
The winner of the ‘Hope the heifer’ competition, in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, was Brian McKenna from Donaghmore in Co. Tyrone.
Hope came from Jalex Livestock, with the competition hosted by CulchieComps.com and sponsored by HVS Liquid Gold.
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance NI commented: “Congratulations Brian and keep an eye out for the final total funds raised through this competition for charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland!”