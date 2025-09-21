Bringing the country to the classroom: Dungannon Primary’s farm to fork project inspires pupils and community

Pupils at Dungannon Primary School are continuing to enjoy a unique and immersive learning experience through the school’s Farm to Fork Project, which explores the origins of food and the vital role farming plays in both local communities and global sustainability.

The project was inspired in November 2023 when Principal Mr D Thompson returned to his farming roots to support his family.

Following his younger brother Henry’s diagnosis with leukaemia, Mr Thompson stepped in to assist his other brother, Ben, with the daily care of cattle at Aughafad Farm, Pomeroy.

News of Mr Thompson’s involvement on the farm quickly spread throughout the school, sparking curiosity among pupils and staff.

Pupils created graphs to track Betsy’s growth

Mrs Alexander, a primary six teacher, saw an opportunity to transform this real-life experience into a meaningful educational journey.

She developed a series of classroom activities focused on agriculture and food production and is currently completing a Master’s dissertation on the impact of Farm to Fork learning on pupil engagement.

A key highlight of the project occurred in October 2024, when Mr Thompson and Mrs Alexander successfully bid on a young heifer at Granville Farmers’ Market.

The heifer, affectionately named Betsy, now resides at Aughafad Farm. Earlier this week, pupils visited the farm to reconnect with Betsy and learn about seasonal farming routines.

Pupils from Dungannon Primary School were thrilled to see Betsy thriving

Ben explained how farmers care for livestock during colder months and the steps taken to maintain animal health.

Pupils were thrilled to see Betsy thriving – she now weighs an impressive 540kg.

The project has also supported the development of literacy and numeracy skills, with pupils creating graphs to track Betsy’s growth.

The school is especially grateful to Fane Valley Store, which continues to support the initiative by providing animal feed for Betsy.

In a heartfelt conclusion to the project, Betsy will be sold at Granville Farmers' Mart on Wednesday 17 September, with all proceeds going to Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, a charity close to the school’s heart.

Mr. Thompson commented: “This project has brought learning to life in a way that’s deeply personal and rooted in our community. It’s about more than farming – it’s about compassion, curiosity, and making a difference.”

For more information and updates on the Farm to Fork Project, please visit: www.dungannonps.co.uk