Bringing the gospel to the local mart

This year’s mission will again take the form of a drive-in, visible on a stage and on an additional large digital screen and will be available on your car radio in the car park.

Tom Saunderson will bring God’s Word each evening and there will be singing from John Porter, the Maybin family and Nigel Davidson. There will be testimonies from Tom’s daughter Louise Saunderson who is an RE teacher and sings in the local gospel group, the Brook Quartet. Tom McMaster, a beef farmer from Whitehead who established McMaster’s Homefarm Meats butchery as an outlet for his own cattle when BSE broke out and James Johnston, joint director with his father Stuart of the busy, long established Enniskillen livestock market will also share how God has given them new life in Jesus. Please visit the Facebook page for more details.