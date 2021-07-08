Brisk demand for cattle at Dungannon - steers sell to £1530

Heifers topped at £1440 for a 690kg Lim (209.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1190 590kg Lim (202.00); Dropped Calves sold to £450 for A 4 week old Lim Hfr while Bull Calve stopped at £440 Lim; Weanlings sold to £880 for a 450kg Sim Steer (196.00). Weanling Heifers peaked at £900 for a 415kg Sim (216.00).

STEERS

Steer prices continue to remain steady to peak at £1530 635kg Lim (241.00) presented by J Cooke, £1480 590kg Lim (251.00), £1190 540kg Char (220.00); M Kirkland £1460 605kg BB (241.00), £1450 605kg Char (240.00), £1400 585kg Sim (239.00), £1390 615kg Lim (226.00); F McStay £1380 585kg Lim (236.00), £1280 540kg BB (237.00), £1240 530kg Char (234.00), £1220 555kg AA (220.00); F Dunlop £1220 555kg Daq (220.00), £1100 505kg Daq (218.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices peaked at £1440 690kg Lim (209.00) presented by D Bell; E Greenaway £1360 540kg Lim (252.00), £1270 525kg Char (242.00); H Sinnamon £1140 515kg Lim (221.00); J Breen £1130 465kg BB (243.00); K Mallon £1080 500kg Char (216.00), £800 325kg Char (246.00); W Johnston £990 445kg Char (223.00), £990 465kg BB (213.00); W Burrows £920 430kg FKV (214.00); R Wright £880 385kg Daq (229.00); Mountview Cattle £820 350kg Char (234.00), £770 340kg Char (227.00);

Fat Cows sold to £1190 for a 590kg Lim (202.00) presented by a local producer, £980 595kg Her (165.00), £940 485kg Lim (194.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A large entry of Dropped Calves saw Bull Calves sell to £440 for a Lim presented by J Quinn & Sons, £340 Lim Bull; M Ewing £430 AA Bull, £390 Lim Bull, £380 Lim Bull, £255 AA Bull; An Armagh producer £395 Char Bull, £380 BB Bull; E Laverty £390 Her Bull’ R Burns £370 BB Bull; S Montgomery £350 Her Bull; R Knox £340 Char Bull; C McCartan £340 AA Bull; B Doran £310 Her Bull; R Cuddy £305 Lim Bull, £285 Lim Bull; R Knox £265 AA Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £75 to £235; Meanwhile Heifer Calves cleared to £450 for Lim presented by J Quinn & Sons, £305 Lim Hfr, £300 x 2 Lim Hfrs, £280 Lim Hfrs; An Armagh producer £375 Char Hfr; K Henry £330 AA Hfr, £305 AA Hfr; R Burns £320 BB Hfr, £315 BB Hfr, £285 BB Hfr; C McCartan £315 AA Hfr; B McCloskey £300 Her Hfr; M Ewing £285 AA Hfr; S Quinn £270 Char Hfr; J McReyonlds £265 AA Hfr; R Knox £255 AA Hfr; P & T McCaughey £255 AA Hfr; B Doran £245 AA Hfr.

WEANLINGS