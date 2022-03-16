Brisk demand for quality lots at Lisnaskea

This week In calf Cows sold to £1160. Store Heifers sold to £980 for a 445kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1140 for a 475kg AA. and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 250kg Ch. to £780. Weanling Heifers sold to £950 for a 385kg Ch. and £291 per 100kg for a 235kg Lim. to £685.

SAMPLE PRICES:

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaskea Producer £1160 for an Incalf Cow.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea Producer 475kg AA. to £1140 Rosslea Producer 440kg Sim. to £930. Lisnaskea Producer 375kg Ch. to £920, 385kg Ch. to £870, 300kg Ch. to £780, 295kg Ch. to £700, and 345kg Ch. to £690. Lisnaskea Producer 300kg Ch. to £845. Derrylin Producer 370kg Lim. to £790 and 225kg Ch. to £625Derrylin Producer 325kg Ch. to £790 and 225kg Ch. to £625. Clogher Producer 250kg Ch. to £780 (£312) Rosslea Producer 300kg Ch. to £765 and 290kg Ch. to £660. Knockaraven Producer 260kg Ch. to £755 (£290) Derrylin Producer 270kg Ch. to £730. Newtownbutler Producer 260kg Ch. to £710. Tempo Producer 310kg Ch. to £700.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Knockaraven Producer 445kg Ch. to £980 and 450kg Ch. to £870. Newtownbutler Producer 460kg Ch. to £900 and 445kg Ch. to £850. Newtownbutler Producer 385kg Ch. to £950 and 400kg Ch. to £870. Derrylin Producer 430kg Lim. to £940, 435kg Lim. to £860, and 270kg Lim. to £620. Fivemiletown Producer 475kg Lim. to £930. Lisnaskea Producer 395kg Ch. to £905, 350kg Ch. to £870, 305kg Lim. to £840, 320kg Lim. to £770, and 235kg Lim. to £685 (£291) Fivemiletown Producer 330kg Ch. to £890, 305kg Lim. to £680 and 270kg Ch. to £620. Lisnaskea Producer 370kg Ch. to £875, 330kg Ch. to £790, and 290kg Ch. to £655. Kinawley Producer 325kg Ch. to £770, 295kg Ch. to £740 and 260kg Ch. to £615. Fivemiletown Producer 295kg Ch. to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Ch. to £700, 250kg Ch. to £520 and 235kg Ch. to £515. Newtownbutler Producer 280kg Lim. to £690.