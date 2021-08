Brisk trade and great demand for fat lambs at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane’s)

There was an exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son).

Fat Cows to £2.22, £1.98 per Kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes & Ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £145.00, fat lambs £4.70 per kilo

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £95.50, £95.00 and £94.00

Fat Lambs: 23.8 at £109, 23.1kgs at £1047 23.2kgs at £106, 23.1kgs at £104.5, 22.3kgs at £104.5, 22.8kgs at £104, 22kgs at £103.5, 23 kgs £103, 22.6 at £103, 23.7kgs £102.5, 21.4kgs at £101.5, 21.7gs at £100.5, 21.4kgs at £100.00.

Fat Ewes top prices: £145, £143, £140, £139, £138, £137, £127, £125, £119, £107.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.22, £1.98per kg. Cows and Calves an excellent trade up to £1700 and £1680 for top quality stock.

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: LIM 570kgs £2.22, LIM 620kgs £1.98, LIM 470kgs £1.86, CH 540kgs £1.80, LIM 590KGS £1.79, LIM 550kgs £1.78, LIM 570kgs £1.75, SIM 600kgs £1.71, BRB 430kgs £1.64, HOL 470kgs £1.43 SH 410KGS £1.39, LIM 470KGS £1.38, SIM 490KGS £1.35, LIM 490KGS £1.34

Beef Bullocks: SIM 873KGS £1700, CH 713KGS £1590, CH 636kgs £1530, CH 599kgs £1480, CH 587kgs £1470, CH 619KGS £1460,LIM 610KG £1430, LIM 587kgs £1400, CH 630kgs £1400, LIM 628KGS £1390, AA 559KGS £1330, LIM 582kgs £1310, CH 564kgs £1300, LIM 583kgs £1240, LIM 506kgs £1220, CH 500kgs £1200, CH 510kgs £1190,

Stores Bullocks: CH 465KGS £1160 CH 462kgs £1110, LIM 428kgs £1050, LIM 394kgs £1010, CH 3479kgs £980, CH 344kgs £940, LIM 439KGS £940, CH 340kgs £900, CH 378kgs £890, CH 342kgs £880, BB 359kgs £850, BB 399KG £820, CH 290kgs £800, CH 225kgs £670, LIM 252kgs £650, CH 191kgs £600, BGA 142kgs £460,