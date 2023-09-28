Brisk trade at Saintfield Mart for cattle, fat cattle selling to £2065 for 740kg
Fat cattle: 140 fats sold to £2065 for a 740kg Limousin bullock, £279 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £2035 for a 740kg Charolais, £275 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin bullock 740kg £279 £2065, Charolais/Limousin heifers 740kg £275 £2035, 740kg £272 £2012, 740kg £254 £1879, 720kg £260 £1872, 650kg £279 £1813, 650kg £275 £1787, 660kg £270 £1782, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 780kg £230 £1794, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 720kg £246 £1771, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 660kg £262 £1729, 640kg £270 £1728, Ballykinlar producer Sim cow 770kg £223 £1717, Limousin cow 730kg £210 £1533, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 670kg £255 £1708, 670kg £246 £1648, 720kg £225 £1620, 750kg £208 £1560, 650kg £238 £1547, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 720kg £221 £1591, 670kg £220 £1474, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 660kg £240 £1584, 600kg £256 £1536, 620kg £244 £1512, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 640kg £246 £1574, 510kg £272 £1387, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 620kg £244 £1512, 610kg £248 £1512, 600kg £246 £1476, Comber producer Holstein heifers 670kg £220 £1474, 640kg £208 £1331, Dromore producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 610kg £240 £1464, 600kg £244 £1464, 590kg £245 £1445, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 740kg £183 £1354, Dromore producer Friesian cows 820kg £150 £1230, 800kg £144 £1152, 690kg £163 £1124 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 740kg £140 £1036, 610kg £168 £1024.
Bullocks: 150 sold to £1720 for a 770kg Hereford. Lighter sorts sold to £1650 for a 550kg Charolais (300ppk).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Herefords 770kg £1720, 700kg £1660, 630kg £1540, 630kg £1450, Craigavon producer Charolais 550kg £1650, 500kg £1640, 500kg £1620, 510kg £1620, 520kg £1620, 500kg £1600, 520kg £1600, 500kg £1550, 470kg £1530, 500kg £1520, 470kg £1500, 480kg £1500, 500kg £1500, 510kg £1500, 470kg £1480, Newry producer Charolais 520kg £1550, 470kg £1540, 450kg £1500, 400kg £1340, 430kg £1340, 440kg £1340, 380kg £1260, 340kg £1180, Belfast producer Charolais 600kg £1640, 600kg £1470, 440kg £1430,420kg £1340, Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1540, 440kg £1390, 400kg £1210, Comber producer Charolais 500kg £1520, 480kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Herefords 650kg £1540, 600kg £1480, 550kg £1390 and Ballygowan producer Limousins 450kg £1460, 470kg £1380, 430kg £1340, 400kg £1330.
heifers: 120 sold to £1430 for a 480kg Limousin (298ppk).
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousins 480kg £1430, 470kg £1390, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 500kg £1420, 500kg £1300, 400kg £1170, Killyleagh producer Limousins 520kg £1410, 520kg £1400, 500kg £1370, 500kg £1360, 510kg 31360, Kircubbin producer Charolais 540kg £1410, 530kg £1300, 500kg £1290, Saintfield producer Limousins 530kg £1380, 500kg £1330, 490kg £1290, Castlewellan producer Charolais 500kg £1340, 450kg £1310, 400kg £1150, Lisburn producer Charolais 450kg £1320 and Millisle producer Limousins 390kg £1150, 380kg £1050, 340kg £1040.
Suckled calves: 120 sold to £1550 for a 470kg Limousin bullock (330ppk).
Leading prices: Killinchy producer Limousin bullocks 470kg £1550, 490kg £1300, Crossgar producer Limousin bullock 450kg £1440, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1360, 400kg £1280, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1290, 350kg £1165, 320kg £1120, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 360kg £1270, 360kg £1140, Charolais heifer 350kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bullocks 380kg £1270, 390kg £1230, Limousin heifers 370kg £1170, 350kg £1130, 340kg £1120, 290kg £1030, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1250, 330kg £1230, 320kg £1170, 320kg £1140, 300kg £1070.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Hereford heifer.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Hereford heifer £390, Belgian Blue heifer £380, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £355, £345, £300, Moneyrea producer Hereford heifer £320, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £320, £310, £290, Aberdeen Angus heifer £300 and Comber producer Hereford bulls £300 twice, £290, £280, Hereford heifers £290 twice.