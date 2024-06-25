Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British Farming Awards (BFAs) is thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of entries for this year’s event, underscoring the extraordinary talent and innovation within the UK agricultural sector.

This unprecedented response highlights the importance and prestige of the awards, which continue to grow in prominence and influence each year.

Switching to the award-winning awards software, Evessio, has proven to be a game-changer.

This year, they experienced a remarkable 60 per cent increase in award entries, a testament to the ease and efficiency of the new system. The surge in entries reflects the enthusiasm and commitment of the farming community to showcase their achievements and contributions to the industry.

Event Director, Sarah Whittaker-Smith, expressed her excitement: “We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response we've received this year. The record number of entries is a clear indication of the exceptional work being done by farmers across the UK. It's an honour to celebrate their dedication and innovation through the British Farming Awards.”

Given the high demand, and to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate, they are extending the entry deadline until 30 June.

This extension will allow even more talented individuals and businesses to share their stories and successes.

The British Farming Awards, hosted by Farmers Guardian and proudly brought to you by Agriconnect, are designed to recognise and honour the unsung heroes of the agricultural sector.

From technological advancements to sustainable farming practices, the awards highlight the diverse and impactful contributions of UK farmers.