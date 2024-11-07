British government must replace lost EU funding for Environmental Farming Scheme - McAleer

By Joanne Knox
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:13 BST
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said the reduction of funding from Environmental Farming Scheme as a result of Brexit is impacting farmers’ efforts to reduce their emissions.

Speaking on this, the party’s agriculture spokesperson said: “The Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) has been critical in supporting farmers to make their farms more environmentally sustainable.

“The total budget allocation of £69 million to farmers in the North since the scheme's inception underlines its value.

“However, the budget for 2024-25 is a reduction of more than half compared with 2020-21.

Declan McAleer MLA. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Declan McAleer MLA. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)

“Before Brexit, much of the funding for environmental schemes like the EFS came from a dedicated sustainable farming EU budget. This is no longer the case since Brexit.”

Mr McAleer continued: “The British government must put in place guaranteed, long-term agricultural funding to secure the future of farming and their efforts to be sustainable.

“Sinn Féin will continue to fight for fairer funding for to support environmentally sustainable farming.”

