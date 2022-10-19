With both a commercial and pedigree section, competition has been keen between herds which had come through the ranks of their regional competitions the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.

The competition was judged by renowned commercial producer Peter Alexander, Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie, and former BLCS president Jim Scott of the Ardigon herd, Killyleagh, Co Down.

The National Herd Competition culminated in an awards dinner held at Carlisle on Friday 14 October.

Strattons Farms' Bill Ferguson (left) receiving the Reserve Overall Commercial Herd award from Judge Peter Alexander.

Winning the Overall Pedigree Herd Competition was Patrick Greed who runs the 70-cow Killerton Herd together with his wife Sheila at Columbjohn Farm, Rewe, Exeter, Devon.

Presenting the trophy, Jim Scott said: “This was an exceptional herd of females breeding true to Limousin type, very maternal and leaving great calves. There was also a keen eye to bull selection with stock bulls from Maraiscote, Nealford, Foxhillfarm, Meadowrigg, Emslies and Goldies doing a great job. However, my mind was made up when walking through the ‘Fields of Gold’ of tremendous yearling heifers knowing the future of the Limousin breed was in safe hands.”

Reserve Pedigree Herd was James McKay’s Ampertaine Herd based at Kilrea Road, Upperlands, Maghera, Co Derry, N Ireland.

Jim commented: “This herd needs no introduction having produced bulls such as Ampertaine Abracadabra, Commander, Elgin, Foreman and Gigolo which have been so influential in the breed yet are a balance of terminal and maternal traits. And this has all been done by selective use of AI which is, as we all know, no easy task. James McKay truly has a unique talent in bringing pedigrees together.”

Judge Jim Scott (left) pictured with Patrick Greed (Killerton) Overall Champion Pedigree Herd.

The Champion Commercial Herd was Edward and Hazel Mather who run 104 purebred Limousin cows at Besshill Farm, Arlington, Barnstaple, Devon.

Standing reserve was Strattons Farms, Scarletts Farm, Plastow Green, Headley, Berkshire and it was a delighted Herd Manager Bill Ferguson accepting the award on the night. This is a 120-cow commercial operation run alongside the pedigree Strattons prefix by Bill working together with Farm Manager Simon Hill, stockwoman Laura Bartlett and stockman Nick Waite. Mr Ferguson had a busy day having judged Friday’s pre-sale Carlisle Show of Limousin bulls where he had put up Spittalton Stag as his Overall Champion, a bull which went on to sell for 19,000gns on the Saturday.

FULL RESULTS

Pedigree Herds:

Judge Jim Scott (left) with James McKay (Ampertaine) Reserve Overall Pedigree Herd.

Champion: Killerton – PW & SM Greed – (South West)

Reserve Champion: Ampertaine – Messrs WJ & J McKay (N Ireland)

Other Finalists:

Garyvaughan – CV Lewis & Sons (North West Midlands & North Wales)

Patrick Greed (left) accepting the Overall Champion Commercial Herd trophy on behalf of The Mather Family from Judge Peter Alexander.

Barrons – Willy Barron (North East)

Maraiscote – Ian Nimmo (Scotland)

Norman – Norman Farming Co (North West)

Cowin – WD Dyfan & C James (South Wales & Mid-West)

Fieldson – JW & MC Fieldson (East Midlands)

Strattons – Strattons Farms (South East)

Commercial Herds:

Champion: Edward & Hazel Mather (South West)

Reserve Champion: Strattons Farms (South East)

Other Finalists:

Wyn Williams, Holyhead, Anglesey (North West Midlands & North Wales)

Swinbank Family, Neasham, Darlington (North East)

Messrs William McLaren, Muirhouses, Kirriemuir (Scotland)

Ted Chapman, Helsington, Kendal (North West)

James May, Tardebigge, Bromsgrove (South Wales & Mid-West)