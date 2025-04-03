British Wool announces two new board members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Wool has announced two new board members, with Rosie Keenan from the Scottish Northern region and Richard Spencer from the English Central region taking up their positions on 1st April 2025.

Rosie is crofting alongside her partner, Henry. They have a flock of Cheviot ewes and Belted Galloway cows.

Rosie has extensive knowledge and experience, and in 2023 she became the World Wool Handling Champion, an achievement that reflects both her skills and dedication to the craft.

Rosie previously worked with British Wool as a field officer and depot worker, and more recently as a Brand Ambassador.

Rosie Keenan, Scottish Northern Board Member

Rosie said: “I look forward to taking up the role of Board Member at British Wool and believe my previous experiences working with British Wool as a field officer and depot worker have enabled me to gain invaluable insight into the wool intake, grading, and auction systems.

“More recently, I was proud to be a brand ambassador to promote wool and its place in sustainable agriculture. I believe in a collaborative approach to ensure that every farmer can maximise the potential of their wool and enhance their profitability.”

The new board member for the English Central region, Richard Spencer, is a fourth-generation farmer who farms in Derbyshire, just south of the Pennines.

Richard runs a commercial flock of Lleyn, Meatlinc, Charolais, and Abermax and has been an active member of his farming community for many years, including serving on the local parish council and the NFU.

Richard Spencer, English Central Board Member

Richard studied agriculture at university and has twice been a national winner of the National Forage Competition.

Among Richard's many achievements as an advocate of wool and sheep, he was also a founding member working with a group of volunteers to organise the Sheep Fairs in Ashbourne and Uttoxeter.

Richard said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to represent sheep farmers in the English Central region. I am a huge advocate of wool and look forward to promoting and supporting British Wool to drive towards returning profitability to the primary wool producer.”