British Wool embraces month long Wool Week

Down the years this event has gone from strength to strength and will actually run for the full month of October this year.

Each year this event is used to amplify the wool message to consumers, and as part of this British Wool will be targeting consumers with a few key themes during this period; selling and promoting British wool rich products, highlighting those organisations who have made a commitment to buy British wool, and promoting the sustainability as well as the many environmental benefits of wool and British farming.

Graham Clark, Director of Marketing, explains: “We heavily promote wool throughout the year to consumers, however Wool Week gives us an opportunity every year to launch a specific campaign to help drive awareness and ultimately demand for British wool rich products.”

He continued “This year we have an extensive programme planned with our brand partners promoting the best British wool has to offer, this includes exhibiting at the Grand Designs Live at the NEC (6-10th October) where we will be taking the wool message direct to the consumer.”

The new British Wool e-shop will also be a focus for Wool Week, as Mr Clark explains: “Many of our brand partners are on the recently launched British wool e-shop, this gives us an ideal platform to sell British wool rich products direct to the consumer, something we will be promoting heavily during Wool Week.”