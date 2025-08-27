Brother and sister to undertake 550km ultra triathlon across Ireland, Scotland and England to raise awareness of mental health in farming

This September, Cumbrian endurance athletes Alex and Hugh Addison will attempt a one-of-a-kind endurance challenge spanning Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh, a medical engineer and farmer from Cumbria, is passionate about mental health and sustainable farming. His sister, Alex, is a sports marketing consultant with a passion for endurance challenges and a keen interest also in mental health.

Their aim is to raise awareness of the mental health crisis facing farmers in the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, entitled The Borderline Challenge, will see the siblings cycle 250km from Sligo to Donaghadee, swim the Irish Sea via the North Channel (from Donaghadee to Portpatrick) with the help of two friends Matt Blott and Will Sawday, cycle 175km from Portpatrick to Gretna and run 125km along Hadrian's Wall from Gretna to Tynemouth.

Alex and Hugh Addison will attempt a one-of-a-kind endurance challenge spanning Ireland, Scotland, and England

Covering over 550km in just four days, the challenge is a test of endurance, teamwork, and resilience, mirroring the pressures faced daily by farmers and their families.

Hugh, who comes from a farming background in Kings Meaburn in Cumbria's Lyvennet Valley, commented: “Farming is one of the most rewarding jobs in the world, but it’s also one of the toughest. Too many farmers struggle in silence with mental health. Through this challenge, we want to get people talking, raise awareness, and raise funds for the RABI, who do incredible work supporting the farming community.”

The challenge also spans a number of key locations for Alex and Hugh including Enniskillen, close to where their Mum, Caroline, grew up in Kesh. Their uncle, Terry Roberts, and his sons Bill, Joe and Stephen still farm there while other family members run farms in Monaghan, Fermanagh and Sligo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English and Scottish borders from where their paternal side stem and Newcastle where the pair both studied.

Supporters will be able to track the Challenge online from the 13th of September via their website: www.theborderlinechallenge.co.uk

All funds raised will go directly to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which provides financial, practical, and emotional support to farming people.

The challenge will take place between 13 and 16 September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live GPS tracking and updates will be available via www.theborderlinechallenge.co.uk and donations can be made at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-borderline-challenge

You can also stay up to date via Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/theborderlinechallenge/