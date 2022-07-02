Brownlee Farm hosts YFCU fact full exchange farm visit

One of the opening visits for YFCU this season welcomed Tim Williams and Hannah Starmore from Wales Federation of Young Farmers and John Forbes from The Scottish Association of Young Farmers.

During their trip, exchangees and their hosts Kirsten Davis, Lylehill YFC, Gareth Baird, Straid YFC, and Courtney McMullan, Moycraig YFC had the opportunity to attend a farm visit in Loughgall, Co Armagh to the farm of Matthew and David Brownlee in partnership with YFCU Platinum sponsors Dunbia.

The group enjoyed a tour of the facilities and had the opportunity to see firsthand the management of the Brownlee Farm which boasts a stock of 1,500 pedigree Holstein dairy cows, 1,300 pigs and finishing calves, in addition to growing apples.

Matthew Brownlee is pictured hosting the exchange visit tour group

Commenting on the visit Matthew Brownlee, farm owner and manager said: “It’s good to see young people interested but it’s important that the view they keep of farming is as a business.

“Attention to detail and consistency are vital in regards to welfare, nutrition or any other element on farm.

“For example, we foot trim every cow twice a year, as even minor cases of lameness can be significant to a business, a cow that is lame can drop 100 litres of milk over a week, which can have a huge knock on effect financially, so it’s important to act even when these cases are subclinical.”

Kenny Linton, agriculture manager, Dunbia, joined the group for the morning visit.

Left to right, Kenny Linton, agriculture manager, Dunbia, John Forbes, Scottish Association of Young Farmers, Courtney, Courtney McMullan, Moycraig YFC, Hannah Starmore, Wales Federation of Young Farmers, Gareth Baird, Straid YFC, Tim Williams, Wales Federation of Young Farmers, and Matthew Brownlee, farm owner and manager

He said: “Matthew’s farm is a great example of seeing what is achievable when modern technology is used and information is acted upon.

“Averaging over 12,000 litres is testimony to that. He uses the information from the robotic milking system on farm to improve his management to maximise production.