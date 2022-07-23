bTB rates hit a three-year high

According to the Union, current bTB herd incidence rates now exceed 9% - the highest level recorded since 2019.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “bTB herd incidence rates are still increasing much to the distress of our members.

“We met with DAERA officials recently to ensure all parties are continuing their efforts to implement the revised bTB strategy.

“While it’s extremely positive that we have this once in a generation opportunity to eradicate TB from Northern Ireland, farmers are and will continue to suffer emotionally and financially until the revised strategy is put in place. We have made such progress up until this point.

“But we need to keep going to get this over the line.”

“The number of reactors removed in the last 12 months now sits at 14632. This is an increase of 1425 relative to the previous last year.”

McLenaghan continued: “This plague of a disease is removing more than 280 cattle per week from our industry, before they even have the chance to reach their full production potential.

“We need everyone in the industry to work together, doing everything in their power to get the revised bTB strategy rolled out.

“There is ongoing frustration amongst our membership that controlled herds have a role to play to ease pressure on bTB affected herds in similarity to other parts in the UK.

“It’s essential that DAERA continues to move forward on the development of this and we continue to encourage DAERA to remove bTB reactor cattle from herds as promptly as possible after testing.”