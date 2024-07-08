After a successful first trip to Dale, another spin across the channel was followed the week after.

Along with the second Dale Race the 3rd Fermoy Race was held also the 5 Bird Championship being flown with the Fermoy Race. As always the birds were being Race marked in clubs on the Thursday night to make the trip across the Irish Sea to Dale in Wales for a liberation on the Saturday morning. A total of 494 members sent 6,850 birds to Dale in Wales for the second channel race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. The birds were liberated at 8:15AM in a North West Wind at the liberation point with very good conditions.

The winning bird from the second Old Bird Channel Race belongs to G. Buckley & Son of Annaghmore H.P.S in Section E.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (88/1,185) from Dale 2 was Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly of Doagh & District H.P.S. It was a super result for the Husband & Wife partnership take pole position in their club (171 Birds) while taking home the prestige of 1st Section C (1,185 Birds) and a great finish overall in the Open placing 22nd Open N.I.P.A. (6,850.

Ballycarry & District: (6/80) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1118; 2nd N J Arthurs 1111; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1110; 4th S. Beattie & Dtr 1090; 5th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1089; 6th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1088

Ballyclare & District: (10/158) 1st G&R Lawrie 1183; 2nd Horner Bros & Son 1182; 3rd Horner Bros & Son 1142; 4th W R Moore & Son 1133; 5th A&T Agnew 1119; 6th W R Moore & Son 1119

Carrick Social: (7/129) 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1133; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1129; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1125; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1124; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1122; 6th D&J Armstrong & Son 1111

Doagh & District: (11/171) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1211; 2nd A&N Lewis 1176; 3rd A&N Lewis 1155; 4th A&N Lewis 1106; 5th A&N Lewis 1106; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1089

Eastway H.P.S: (?/?) 1st G. McKenna 1180; 2nd D&J Campbell 1145; 3rd G. McKenna 1112; 4th D&J Campbell 1111; 5th J. Burrows 1111; 6th D&J Campbell 1098

Glenarm & District: (5/57) 1st J&R Baxter 1130; 2nd G. McWhirter 1129; 3rd O. O’Neil & Son 1116; 4th G. McWhirter 1097; 5th J&R Baxter 1093; 6th J&R Baxter 1089

Horseshoe H.P.S: (3/38) 1st K&D Hagans 1160; 2nd K&D Hagans 1145; 3rd K&D Hagans 1126; 4th N. Ferguson & Son 1035; 5th N. Ferguson & Son 1006; 6th J. Hastings 943

Kingsmoss: (10/97) 1st J&S Graham 1120; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1115; 3rd Knowles & Hill 1106; 4th R&C Johnston 1089; 5th G&C Lowry 1083; 6th Connor Bros 1082

Larne & District: (13/174) 1st Crawford & Robinson 1173; 2nd Rea & Magill 1153; 3rd Beggs & Hall 1148; 4th R. Mills & Son 1133; 5th R. Mills & Son 1116; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1097

Ligoniel & District: (19/222) 1st Armstrong & McAllister 1169; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1153; 3rd Armstrong & McAllister 1152; 4th McMurray & Anderson 1139; 5th Calderwood & Waite 1138; 6th Bingham & Seaton 1127

East Antrim Amalgamation Result: 1st G&R Lawrie 1183, 20 Points; 2nd Horner Bros & Son 1182, 19 Points; 3rd G. McKenna 1180, 18 Points; 4th A&N Lewis 1176, 17 Points; 5th Crawford & Robinson 1173, 16 Points; 6th K&D Hagans 1160, 15 Points; 7th A&N Lewis 1155, 14 Points; 8th Rea & Magill 1153, 13 Points; 9th Beggs & Hall 1148, 12 Points; 10th K&D Hagans 1145, 11 Points; 11th D&J Campbell 1145, 10 Points; 12th Horner Bros & Son 1142, 9 Points; 13th R. Mills & Son 1133, 8 Points; 14th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1133, 7 Points; 15th W R Moore & Son 1133, 6 Points; 16th J&R Beattie 1130, 5 Points; 17th D&J Armstrong 1129, 4 Points; 18th G. McWhirter 1129, 3 Points; 19th K&D Hagans 1126, 2 Points; 20th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1125, 1 Point

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (48/635) from Dale 2 was J. Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S. The super racing partnership have won now both Channel races from Dale in Colin H.P.S. (103 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (6/103) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1183; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1175; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1159; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1147; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1143; 6th P&K Braniff 1142

Derriaghy: (3/49) 1st D. Johnston 1134; 2nd D. Johnston 1105; 3rd D. Johnston 1104; 4th R. Benson 1103

Dromara H.P.S: (9/115) 1st Russell Bros 1124; 2nd M. Russell 1122; 3rd B. Murray 1113; 4th Russell Bros 1110; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1109; 6th Russell Bros 1106

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (4/45) 1st T. Mawhinney 1134; 2nd B&A Brown & S&W Shaw 1119; 3rd H. Walsh & Son 1103; 4th T. Mawhinney 1097; 5th T. Mawhinney 1096; 6th T. Mawhinney 1092

Glen H.P.S: (1/12) 1st J&D Braniff 1198; 2nd J&D Braniff 1171; 3rd J&D Braniff 1169; 4th J&D Braniff 1165; 5th J&D Braniff 1161; 6th J&D Braniff 1146

Glenavy & District: (5/70) 1st Lilley & Withers 1141; 2nd D. Scott 1128; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1097; 4th D. Coulter 1088; 5th H. McKeown 1085; 6th Lilley & Withers 1079

Harmony H.P.S: (5/42) 1st Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1081; 2nd B. Wallace 1068; 3rd B. Wallace 1058; 4th S. Wilson & Son 1047; 5th Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1046; 6th G&J O’Hare 1019

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/144) 1st G. Marsden 1228; 2nd G. Marsden 1199; 3rd G. Marsden 1195; 4th Lavery Bros 1182; 5th Lavery Bros 1171; 6th Lavery Bros 1171

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (13/192) 1st A. Hughes & Sons 1137; 2nd Spence Bros 1126; 3rd Spence Bros 1123; 4th Spence Bros 1123; 5th Spence Bros 1121; 6th Spence Bros 1114

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (6/72) 1st P&K McCarthy 1164; 2nd J. Begley & Son 1148; 3rd J. Mc Alorum & Son 1121; 4th J&L Smyth 1116; 5th P&K McCarthy 1101; 6th O. Farrelly 1090

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (50/657) from Dale 2 was K. Murray of Killyleagh & District H.P.S. The Killyleagh man with his club (120 Birds) and also being awarded with 1st Section F Winner from Dale 2 (657 Birds).

Ards: (4/35) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1119; 2nd H&S Muckle 1073; 3rd H&S Muckle 1043; 4th McGimpsey Bros 1033; 5th B. Griffiths 972; 6th McGimpsey Bros 969

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (8/125) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1115; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1106; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1096; 4th D. Shaw 1083; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1080; 6th D. Shaw 1078

Cloughey H.P.S: D/S

Comber Central H.P.S: (?/?) 1st W&L Robinson 1064; 2nd W&L Robinson 1062; 3rd W&L Robinson 1060; 4th W&L Robinson 1060

Corrigs: (8/114) 1st R. Shaw 1091; 2nd S. Foster, Connor & Parry 1082; 3rd S. Foster, Connor & Parry 1080; 4th C. McManus 1078; 5th P. Brown & Son 1075; 6th J. Cleland 1071

Crossgar: (4/51) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1073; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1053; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1040; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1030; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1020; 6th S. McLoughin 1009

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (7/94) R. Straney 1107; 2nd R. Straney 1086; 3rd C. Healy 1082; 4th R. Straney 1066; 5th R. Straney 1063; 6th R. Straney 1063

Killyleagh & District: (9/120) 1st K. Murray 1132; 2nd K. Murray 1083; 3rd J. Cochrane 1070; 4th K. Murray 1060; 5th T&C Kilpatrick 1056; 6th K. Murray 1056

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (8/75) 1st Rainey Bros 1062; 2nd M. Ferris & G/Son 1054; 3rd Rainey Bros 1050; 4th R. Strain & Son 1049; 5th Rainey Bros 1037; 6th R. Strain & Son 1013

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (50/657) from Dale 2 was Ron Williamson of Newry & District H.P.S. Ron takes top spot in his club along with 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Club (235 Birds). after winning 1st, 3rd & 5th Section G last week from Dale, this time round takes 1st, 2nd, 3rd plus many more positions (657 birds).

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/190) 1st J. Murtagh 1184; 2nd E&B McAteer 1179; 3rd P. Murtagh 1165; 4th A. McAteer 1156; 5th Owen Markey 1153; 6th Owen Markey 1151

Banbridge H.P.S: (8/149) 1st R. Carson & Son 1212; 2nd F. Simpson 1173; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1165; 4th R. Carson & Son 1154; 5th T. Mallon 1145; 6th R. Carson & Son 1134

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (10/112) 1st S. Ogle 1207; 2nd S. Ogle 1197; 3rd J. Brush 1182; 4th D&K Mallen 1172; 5th D&K Mallen 1170; 6th G&S McMullan 1167

Millvale: (5/121) 1st JJ McCabe 1184; 2nd N. Murtagh 1154; 3rd T. Mooney & Son 1140; 4th T. Mooney & Son 1127; 5th N. Murtagh 1126; 6th JJ McCabe 1120

Newry City: (5/150) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1209; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1186; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1179; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1176; 5th C. McArdle & Sons 1172; 6th Donnelly Bros 1166

Newry & District: (8/235) 1st R. Williamson 1224; 2nd R. Williamson 1223; 3rd R. Williamson 1215; 4th J.F McCabe & Son 1215; 5th R. Williamson 1210; 6th R. Williamson 1210

