Buckley wins the NIPA Talbenny National

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The secretary Fred Russell reported: “As you are aware the Talbenny birds were released this morning at 8.30am. Wind direction was a light North Easterly. Indications are that they cleared well, hopefully this proves to be correct.”

376 members sent 3191 pigeons making 213 NIPA Open prizes. Sect A 176 Pigeons is 12 Prizes, Sect B 404 Pigeons is 27 Prizes, Sect C 593 Pigeons is 40 Prizes, Sect D 330 Pigeons is 22 Prizes, Sect E 950 Pigeons is 63 Prizes, Sect F 90 Pigeons is 6 Prizes, Section G 432 Pigeons is 29 Prizes, Sect H 70 Pigeons is 5 Prizes. Total prize and pools £1,5433.00.

Looking back to last season I see the Portadown based Annaghmore HPS filled the top two positions for R D Calvin and P Boyd, the area dominated the top places in 2022 with Annaghmore HPS lofts to the fore with Robert Buckley 1st, 2nd and 3rd Open and next best G Buckley and Son 4th, 7th, 10th and 11th Open. Top cash winner was David Calvin with two early arrivals in Bondhill Social finishing 5 th and 6 th. Open NIPA collecting £1,393.

Alan Darragh from Cullybackey, holding 1st Combine & Section Talbenny YB Nat

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Simmons writes - Had the privilege of visiting the lofts of Bob Buckley (Robert) this morning, I’ve known Bob for many years he’s a top lad and he just lets the pigeons do the talking, the smile on his face

when I called this morning just showed how much this result means to him, taking the Top 3 in Talbenny YB National also winning the Drumnavaddy Gold Ring race is some achievement and what a way to win your first open. He was telling me his dad’s birds (Glen Buckley) landed with his own 3. Robert just lives up the hill from Glen, so he chased the pigeon away and it dived down into Glen only 10 seconds separating the clocking times of all 4 birds on the same velocity 1313. Now that’s racing! Robert comes from a family steeped of quality pigeon racers. His late grandfather Sammy Buckley was a well-known loft throughout the country and had a record second to none, his father Glen of (Glen Buckley and son) is without doubt one of the top lofts in the country, a name you will always see in any result, only to be bridesmaid to his son on this occasion. Well done again mate well deserved, and couldn’t happen to a nicer fella, best of luck for rest of season. Simmo PO.

NIPA Race/Date

Talbenny YB National Saturday 27th August 2022 – Lib 8.30am, wind Lt Northerly

Danny Dixon 1st in Ballymoney, 3rd MAC & 4th Sect B Talbenny National

NIPA Open Talbenny YB Nat 376/3191 – 1-1E Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1313, 2-2E Robert Buckley 1313, 3-3E Robert Buckley 1313, 4-4E G Buckley and Son Annaghmore 1313, 5-5E David Calvin Bondhill 1311, 6-6E David Calvin 1310, 7-7E G Buckley and Son 1308, 8-8E R McCracken Markethill 1302, 9-1B A Darragh Cullybackey 1295, 10-9E G Buckley and Son 1292, 11-10E G Buckley and Son 1292, 12-11E R McCracken 1287, 13-12E A Larkin Blackwatertown 1283, 14-1G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1280, 15-13E E and M Curran Armagh 1279, 16-14E M Brown Blackwatertown 1276, 17-15E G Marsden Glenavy and Dist 1274, 18-16E G Buckley and Son 1270, 19-17E Moody Brothers Gilford and Dist 1269, 20-18E Robert Buckley 1268.

NIPA Section results Talbenny –

NIPA Section A 25/176 – Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1267, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1256, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1256, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1255, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1251, J Hanson 1251, J Hanson 1251, K Murphy Coalisland 1247, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1246, J Hanson 1245.

NIPA Section B 58/404 – A Darragh Cullybackey 1295, J and N Lamb Crumlin 1248, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1244, D Dixon Ballymoney 1237, A Darragh 1236, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1230 K and K Kernohan Harryville 1229, Johnston and Richards Harryville 1225, T Johnston and Son Harryville 1219, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1212.

Best in town J Eagleson & Sons 1st Ballymena & District HPS

NIPA Section C 71/593 – Grattan Brothers Eastway 1247, A and T Agnew Ballyclare 1228, J and R Scott Doagh and Dist 1225, G and R Lawrie Ballyclare 1220, J and D Braniff Wheatfield 1217, J Burrows Eastway 1216, J and D Braniff 1216, Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel 1214, K and D Hagans Horseshoe 1211, N Ferguson and Son Horseshoe 1209.

NIPA Section D 43/330 – Johnston Brothers Colin 1247, J Kelly and Sons Hills and Maze 1236, Lavery Brothers Hills and Maze 1227, J Kelly and Sons 1220, Smyth and Adams Lisburn and Dist 1219, M Russell Dromara 1199, I Gibb and Sons Glenavy and Dist 1195, Smyth and Adams 1194, S G Briggs Lisburn and Dist 1194, J and L Smyth Trinity RPC 1192.

NIPA Section E 93/950 – Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1313, Robert Buckley 1313, Robert Buckley 1313, G Buckley and Son Annaghmore 1313, David Calvin Bondhill 1311, David Calvin 1310, G Buckley and Son 1308, R McCracken Markethill 1302, G Buckley and Son 1292, G Buckley and Son 1292.

NIPA Section F 17/90 – P Murray Killyleagh and Dist 1128, D Grieves Corrigs 1094, R Shaw Corrigs 1090, J McMurrough and Son Corrigs 1074, R Shaw 1059, C Murray Killyleagh and Dist 1058.

Brothers Mervyn (l) and James Gregg 1st & 2nd Kells & District in Talbenny National

NIPA Section G 38/342 – R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1280, R Williamson Newry and Dist 1259, R McKelvey Millvale 1250, C and G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1240, R Adamson 1238, J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1234, J J McCabe Millvale 1223, J Smyth and Sons Drumnavaddy 1222, C and G Quinn 1221, R Carson and Son Banbridge 1220.

NIPA Section H 16/70 – D Canning Derry and Dist 1161, D Booth Mourne and Dist 1150, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 1126, T and H Bradley Foyle 1103, A McCrudden 959.

NIPA Marking Centre results –

Harryville Centre Talbenny - A Darragh Cullybackey 1295, A Darragh 1236, K and K Kernohan Harryville 1229, Johnston and Richards Harryville 1225, T Johnston and Son Harryville 1219, Johnston and Richards 1195, Gregg Brothers Kells and Dist 1185, K and K Kernohan 1171, A Darragh 1169, Johnston and Richards 1162.

Coleraine Centre Talbenny - Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1267, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1256, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1256, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1255, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1251, J Hanson 1251, J Hanson 1251, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin1246, J Hanson 1245, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1226.

Newry Centre Talbenny – Ron Williamson Newry and Dist 1259, Ron McKelvey Millvale 1250, J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1234, J J McCabe Millvale 1223, J F McCabe and Son 1219, 1219, Ron Williamson 1214, Mark Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 1214, 1211, Michael Peters Ballyholland 1208.

Keith Kernohan holding his winner in Harryville HPS from Talbenny, same bird won Fermoy 5 Bird last week

Muckamore Centre Talbenny – J and N Lamb Crumlin 1248, G Grant Crumlin 1217, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1212, R and S Hope Crumlin 1199, D J Thompson Muckamore 1183, S and J Bones and T Yates 1181, R and S Hope 1178, S and J Bones and T Yates 1141, R and S Hope 1135, McConville Brothers Crumlin 1107.

Ahoghill Centre Talbenny - Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1244, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1230, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1191, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 1187, T Whyte Ahoghill 1180, S and N Doherty Ahoghill 1166, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1166, Stewart Brothers Randalstown 1165, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1143, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1138.

Ballymoney Centre Talbenny - D Dixon Ballymoney 1237, D Dixon 1206, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1197, D Dixon 1196, W Blair Ballymoney 1164, D and H Stuart 1158, D Dixon 1157, 1133, 1125, 1111.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland and District – K Murphy 1247, Philip McElhatton 1229, G Quinn 1217, Sean Hughes 1212, K Murphy 1203.

Coleraine Premier HPS – Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1267, B and D Coyle 1256, A McDonnell 1255, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1255, J Hanson 1251, 1251.

Coleraine and County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1199, W and W Murdock 1054, 1041, Terence McCrudden 1027, 888.

Cookstown Social – S Marshall 1202,

Dungannon and District – I Blair 1185,

Windsor Social – Kenny Glass 1121, 1120, R and J Parke 1108, Kenny Glass 1041.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – E Quigley 922.

Derry and District – Danny Canning 1161, A McCrudden 1126, 959, 959.

Foyle RPS – Tony and Helen Bradley 1103.

Mourne and District – David Booth 1150.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus and Sons 1244, T Whyte 1180, S and N Doherty 1166, J Smyth and Son 1166, 1143, 1138.

Ballymena and District 5/34 – J Eagleson and Sons 1230, Blair and Rankin 1191, 979.

Ballymoney HPS 8/76 - Danny Dixon 1237, 1206, D and H Stuart 1197, Danny Dixon 1196, W Blair 1164, D and H Stuart 1158.

Dervock RPS – D and H Stuart 1197, 1158, 1113, 1113, C McCook 1094, 1084.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1295, 1236, 1169, G Gibson 1157, A Darragh 1146,

Crumlin and District – J and N Lamb 1248, G Grant 1217, R and S Hope 1119, 12178, 1135, McConville Brothers 1107.

Harryville HPS – K and K Kernohan 1229, Johnston and Richards 1225, T Johnston and Son 1219, Johnston and Richards 1195, K and K Kernohan 1171, Johnston and Richards 1162.

Kells and District – Gregg Brothers 1185, 1143, A Barkley and Son 1139, H Turkington 1121, 1114, A Barkley and Son 1114.

Muckamore 4/43 – S and J Bones and T Yates 1212, D J Thompson 1183, S and J Bones and T Yates 1181, 1141, 1088, Magill and Lavery 1075.

Randalstown – J McNeill and Son 1187, Stewart Brothers 1165, J McNeill and Son 1104, W and W Gilbert 1071, 1050, Stewart Brothers 1032.

Rasharkin and District 4/20 – William McFetridge 1016, J Millar and Son 997, F Barkley 996, William McFetridge 937, H Cubitt 891, A C and T Tweed 882.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore HPS – Robert Buckley 1313, 1313, 1313, G Buckley and Son 1313, 1308, 1292.

Armagh HPS – E and M Curran 1279, D C and P McArdle 1227, 1225, P Duffy 1217, E and M Curran 1206, P Duffy 1205.

Beechpark Social – G and P Lavery 1226, 1225, 1217, S and J McCullough 1188,

Blackwatertown HPS – Alan Larkin 1283, M Brown 1276, Larkin Brothers 1261, H T and J Larkin 1259, Alan Larkin 1259, 1229.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1311, 1310. 1253, 1250, Capper Brothers 1213, David Calvin 1200.

Edgarstown – R and J McCracken 1255, 1254, M Hughes 1250, Mullen Brothers 1246, G and C Simmons 1243, Mullen Brothers 1235.

Gilford and District – Moody Brothers 1269, C and H Beattie 1249, A Feeney and Son 1239, C and H Beattie 1230, A Feeney and Son 1228, G O’Dowd 1218.

Loughgall – R Calvin and Daughter 1209, 1194.

Lurgan Social – Rodney Adamson 1280, K Henderson and Son 1264, M Rice 1244, Rodney Adamson 1238, J Douglas and Son 1193, Rodney Adamson 1189.

Markethill – R McCracken 1302, 1287, 1246, 1248, 1216, 1205.

Monaghan – K Allister 1185.

Portadown and Drumcree – D Gordon 1260, B Creaney 1238, J Whitten and Son 1233, 1209, 1207, NIPA Feds and Combines Talbenny

City of Derry Federation Talbenny – Danny Canning Derry and Dist 1161, Anthony McCrudden Derry and Dist 1126, T and H Bradley Foyle 1103, Anthony McCrudden 959, 959, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 922.

Coleraine Triangle Talbenny – Fantastic flying from Coleraine Premier members from yesterday’s race. This is a very competitive club and very hard to win any week. Jimmy Hanson sets the benchmark and if you are in front of Jimmy you are not far away. Congratulations to Dominic, Gregory and Gerry on winning Section A, 21st Open NIPA with a gift from Milne Mairs. A massive congratulations to the lads, Anthony, Bobby and Danny and Jimmy on your fantastic performances. A Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle – Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1267, B and D Coyle

Coleraine Prem 1256, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1256, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1255, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1251, 1251, 1251, Diamond Brothers and G McLaughlin 1246, J Hanson 1245, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1226, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1203, T McCrudden Coleraine and Co Derry 1199, B and D Coyle 1198, J Hanson 1188, 1168.

Alan Darragh best in Talbenny YB National

The first major young bird race of the season was the cross channel YB National National flown from Talbenny in south Wales on Saturday 27th August. The NIPA liberated the youngsters at 8.30am in light easterly winds. Seven times National winner Alan Darragh of Cullybackey had the big early arrival in the local area winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 9th Open NIPA. Alan clocked his chequer hen at 13.29pm flying 220 miles to his Swallow Brae lofts in Galgorm.

Dam is a top racing hen for Alan having won ten prizes including 4 x 1st and both grandsire’s of the winner are also good racing cock’s having won 13 x 1st clubs between them. Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill were runner up in the Combine and 3rd Section B, 56th Open at 13.40pm flying 219 miles. Their winning blue cock is nestmate to last week’s winner from Fermoy and is a grandson of their number one Karel Laenen cock that is responsible for many 1st prizewinners. Danny Dixon of Dunloy was next best winning 3rd Combine, 4th Section and 64th Open after timing at 13.58pm flying 230 miles.

Danny’s winning blue Wildermeerch cock is bred from a son of his Belgie cock when paired to an Alan Darragh hen closely related to “Champion 05”. Alan Darragh was again 4th Combine, 5th Section B and 66th Open timing at 13.44pm followed by the Ballymena and District winners Johnston Eagleson and Sons who only sent three birds to the race. Their winning chequer hen was timed at 13.45pm flying 220 miles to win 5th Combine, 6th Section B and 74th Open.

This hen won 3rd club and 11th Combine last week from Fermoy. The sire is a son of Martin Graham’s 1st Open INFC Yearling National winner “Denman” when paired to a daughter of “Channel Queen” 6th Open INFC YB National Penzance and the dam is Van Den Bulck being a granddaughter of “Gold Dust”. Around the other clubs and Keith Kernohan was the winner in Harryville for the second week on the trot with last weeks Fermoy 5 Bird winner. This Vermeerbergen x Wilms cock is bred from Keith’s No 1 pair Luc x The Gift and have now bred 8 x 1st. Keith’s winner finishes 7th Section and 77th Open. John McNeill and Son were best in Randalstown at 13.45pm with a blue Stickers-Donckers hen and placed 17th Section and 193rd Open and Gregg Brothers had the best two birds in Kells at 13.51pm and placed 18th Section and 205th Open. Their winner a blue Vandenabeele cock sitting on 2 youngsters is bred from stock from Harmony Lofts and Stewart Hall of Carrickfergus. Both parents have won good prizes on the channel. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Talbenny YB National - A Darragh Cullybackey 1295, Young and McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1244, D Dixon Rasharkin 1237, A Darragh Cullybackey 1236, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1230, D Dixon Rasharkin 1206, D Dixon Rasharkin 1196, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1191, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 1187, Gregg Brothers Kells 1185, T Whyte Ahoghill 1180, A Darragh Cullybackey 1169, S and N Doherty Ahoghill 1166, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1166, Stewart Brothers Randalstown 1165, D Dixon Rasharkin 1157, G Gibson Cullybackey 1157, A Darragh Cullybackey 1146,

J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1143, Gregg Brothers Kells 1143, A Barkley and Son Kells 1139, J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 1138, D Dixon Rasharkin 1133, D Dixon Rasharkin 1125, T Whyte Ahoghill 1125, H Turkington Kells 1121, H Turkington Kells 1114, D Dixon Rasharkin 1113, A Barkley and Son Kells 1113, D Dixon Rasharkin 1111. Young Bird Knock out - D Dixon Rasharkin vel 1237 v Surgenor Brothers Kells vel 898 - Danny Dixon wins YB Knock-Out in Mid Antrim Combine.

Gary Marsden of Glenavy & District. Me and the kids are delighted with this result 17th Open, 15th E section 1274.17 velocity, 70th Open, 45th E section 1234.54 velocity 181st Open 1193.14 velocity.

Paddy McManus of Ahoghill Flying Club, winner of 1st Club and runner-up in Mid Antrim Combine