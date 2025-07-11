Budget Energy SuperCupNI shines spotlight on Northern Ireland as ‘world-class destination’

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, with Sam Gamble, Deputy Lead of Budget Energy SuperCupNI Tournament Management Team.

AS one of the world’s most prestigious youth football tournaments, Tourism Northern Ireland says it is delighted to provide funding for this year’s Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

The 2025 tournament, which takes place from July 27 to August 1, will see more than 1,200 young players compete in over 150 matches across five age groups.

Teams from some of the globe’s biggest clubs such as Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Rangers and Celtic, will descend upon Northern Ireland with players also travelling from Mexico, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Bermuda and North America.

The Budget Energy SuperCupNI attracts participants, spectators and tourists to Northern Ireland, providing opportunities to showcase the region to an international audience as well as generating notable economic benefit.

Last year’s event attracted more than 54,000 visitors, with around 23% coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Around 1,900 participants took part in the 2024 event with more than 22,000 bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) booked.

The event last year generated £3 million for the Province’s economy.

SuperCupNI is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is pleased to support this year's Budget Energy SuperCupNI, which will once again showcase the region to an international audience.

“Events such as Budget Energy SuperCupNI play an important role in attracting participants and spectators to the North, with the teams also getting out and about to explore all we have to offer.

“We’re delighted to see how the event continues to grow as one of the world’s most prestigious youth football tournaments such as how the girls’ sections is going from strength to strength.”

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “Tourism NI continues to be an invaluable partner in the success of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI and we are enormously grateful for their ongoing support.

“Their investment helps us to deliver a tournament that not only attracts elite teams from across the globe but also shines a spotlight on Northern Ireland as a world-class destination for sport and tourism.

“With more than 1,200 exceptional young players set to compete and over 55,000 fans expected to attend, this year’s tournament promises to be one of the most exciting editions yet.”