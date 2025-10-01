Building ‘peace of mind’ with insurance

Insurance, in its simplest form, is the transfer of uncertain risk in exchange for a certain insurance premium.

Sometimes, this is referred to as providing ‘peace of mind’ so should something catastrophic happen, for example a house fire, storm damage to a farm shed, or accidental damage to a vehicle, there is a way of recouping the financial loss.

‘Peace of mind’ in insurance refers to the mental and emotional security you gain from knowing you are financially protected against the unpredictable events of life. While insurance is a financial product, its greatest value to many is the sense of relief and protection it provides to allow your business to continue to function and survive, freeing you from constant worry about potential financial disasters.

Some insurances are required by law such as motor vehicle insurance and Employers Liability but most other insurances covering property, public liability, business interruption and personal accident while not legally required, are needed to provide stability and resilience to the future of your farm business.

Typical farm combined policies can provide cover for property such as farm buildings, farm contents, tools and produce. These can be insured for a range of perils such as fire, storm and theft. Livestock can be insured for perils such as fire, theft, electrocution, impact, straying, transit and worrying.

Liability insurance can be purchased to cover any incidents arising from negligent damage or injury to employees or the public along with products liability caused by a defective product such as antibiotics in milk.

Business interruption is particularly essential for intensive business such as pigs and poultry to cover the loss of profit should the business suffer a significant loss from an insured peril, for example, fire or storm.

There are several other products that can be purchased such as personal accident and illness cover for the farmer themselves, or all risk covers on items such as AI flasks and computers.

The peace of mind from transferring risk in exchange for an agreed premium provides reassurance for the farm business that if a major event arises, there is a mechanism for keeping the farm protected and afloat for the years ahead.

At AbbeyAutoline, we have a dedicated agricultural team who are happy to discuss your farm insurance needs. Please contact us on 0800 66 55 44 or email [email protected]