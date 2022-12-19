The longest night, or winter solstice, occurs on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has signalled its support for the campaign and council headquarters, Cloonavin, will be illuminated in green light from 19-23 December.

The Roe Park Resort, who are corporate sponsors of Samaritans this year, will also light up their Roe Park Suite in Samaritan green.

Coleraine and District branch of the Samaritans reminds those in need that their helpline will be open all over Christmas, during callers’ darkest hours if they are lonely or struggling to cope at this time.

David McKeown, Director of Coleraine and District Samaritans, commented: “There is no doubt that, as an organisation, Samaritans has seen the number of calls increase significantly in the past couple of years.

"Volunteers are giving about 100,000 hours to taking calls, dealing with contacts from over 560,000 callers. That works out at 1,500 a day or a call every minute!

"It follows that the need for more volunteers has never been higher.”

David McKeown, Director of Coleraine and District Samaritans

The Coleraine and District branch is always keen to welcome volunteers to train.

If you have an interest in volunteering with Samaritans, or if you want to find out more about their work in the Coleraine area, please give the volunteering number a ring on 07979 448 292.

Visiting www.samaritans.org is another way to declare an interest in volunteering.