Bull and bullock calves selling to £1240 at Omagh
Sale of suckled calves: Whilst people have become accustomed to rising prices, two Charolais heifers, owned by A Hempton, selling at over £4 per kilo was still a major topic of conversation.
Bull/bullock calves
K Teague, Dromore 495k £1240; 475k £1230; 420k £1170; 495k £1200, D Conway, Donemana 480k £1210; 320k £1000; 305k £960; 315k £940, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 440k £1160; 435k £1080; 385k £1090, B McDermott, Fintona 460k £1170; 425k £1060, Peter O’Neil, Drumlea 300k £950; 305k £960; 375k £1100; 395k £1100, Jas McLaughlin, Rylagh 435k £1030, F Clarke, Drumlea 470k £1100, Paul McNamee, Pomeroy 340k £1060, Aidan Teague, Dromore 330k £1030, A McCartan, Carrickmore 300k £950; 310k £940; 380k £1100, Conal O’Neill, Drumlea 305k £910, F Maguire, Mountfield 305k £900; 280k £800, M McDermott, Loughmacrory 310k £900; 245k £840, W J Brown, Glenhull 320k £920, D Begley, Creggan 310k £900, S Carron, Ederney 340k £940 and £920, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 350k £980, Gerard O’Neill, Strabane 320k £890; 235k £790, G Donnelly, Moneygar 320k £900, P Donaghy, Galbally 345k £940, J M Donnelly, Drumquin 310k £84, B Devine, Glenmornan 205k £760; 235k £790; 275k £900 and £880 and C Hempton, Newtownstewart 275k £830; 270k £810.
Heifer calves
Hempton, Newtownstewart 205k £830 (2), J J Muldoon, Cookstown 345k £970; 305k £800, D Conway, Donemana 315k £880; 365k £990; 300k £930; 280k £860, Jas Moore, Fintona 355k £990, F Corrigan, Clogher 320k £890; 345k £900, F Clarke, Drumlea 370k £1010; 230k £710; 295k £890, P McNamee, Pomeroy 330k £900, W J McHugh, Aghyaran 325k £850, M Conway, Mullaslin 380k £990, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 400k £1040, J B Daly, Creggan 385k £1000, J J McNabb, Trillick 330k £810; 305k £750, A Teague, Dromore 375k £900, I McKenna, Gorticastle 375k £900, B McDermott, Fintona 285k £850, B Devine, Glenmornan 285k £800 and B Liggett, Drumquin 300k £83,