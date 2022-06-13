Bull calf crowned Aberdeen Angus Ulster Champion at Armagh

Old Bar Pitter Patter Y493 bred by Caolan McBrien from Enniskillen, County Fermangh, caught the eye of judge Shane Murphy to secure the Aberdeen Angus championship at the one-day show.

Sired by Idvies Eric S735, this calf is one of five March-born ET bull calves bred from the Old Bar Herd’s foundation female, Idvies Pinky Promise R709.

Irish Aberdeen Angus Association secretary Shane Murphy, who runs the County Cork-based Mercury Herd in partnership with his father, described the breed champion as a well-grown and powerful young calf with a bright future ahead of him.

Reserve in the Aberdeen Angus Ulster Championship at the 175th Armagh Show was Tullybryan Petula W315 bred by Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Standing reserve in the championship line-up was the stylish two-year-old heifer, Tullybryan Petula W315, bred and exhibited by Fiona Troughton, who runs a 10-cow herd at Ballygawley, County Tyrone.

This one was sired by Bulaghy John G, and is bred from Railview Penny 173.

Results from the showring:

Cow, in-calf or with calf at foot – 1, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Jonelle S884 by Bunlaghy John G.

The Aberdeen Angus Ulster Champion at the 175th Armagh Show was Old Bar Pitter Patter exhibited by Caolan McBrien, Enniskillen. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/20 – 1, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Petula W315 by Bunlaghy John G; 2, Noel Willis, HW Missie W224 by HW Fabulous H565.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/21 – 1, Gordon and Rachel Elliott, Minran Pamela X234 by Lintons Gilbertines Preacher S088.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2022 – 1, Caolan McBrien, Old Bar Pitter Patter Y493 by Idvies Eric S735; 2, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455 by Stoupill Bomber T182; 3, Caolan McBrien, Old Bar Pink Paddy Y504 by Idvies Eric S735.