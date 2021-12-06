Bull calves top at £3 per kilo at Omagh
At the sale of suckled calves at Omagh on Wednesday, 1st December 150 calves were presented for the final sale of 2021 with bull calves topping at £3 per kilo and heifer calves at £2.92 per kilo.
Bull/Bullock Calves: Jas Monaghan, Ederney 290k £870, L. Devlin, Cloughfin 300k £890; 345k £920, H. McQuaid, Dromore 270k £790, T. Connolly, Beragh 320k £930; 275k £720, Peter Gormley, Carrickmore 345k £1000, L&M. Farms, Mullaslin 505k £1140; 335k £950; 305k £860; 325k £890, F. Donaghy, Loyghmacrory 370k £1030; 405k £980, S. Reid, Drumquin 385k £1000; 355k £960; 375k £940, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 310k £830; 335k £860, M. C. McCay, Dromore 330k £880; 310k £790, C. Campbell, Tattykeel 340k £870, C. Gallogley, Ederney 305k £780, Mary Hackett, Augher 430k £1080, F. Hagan, Mountfield 305k £770; 240k £680, S. Slevin, Dromore 375k £840, N. McDermott, Mountfield 380k £840, McCanny Farms, Drumquin 250k £660, Ed. Fox, Creggan 260k £670.
Heifer Calves: Mary Hackett, Augher 430k £1010; 340k £820, L&M Farms, Mullaslin 305k £830; 290k £730, Jas. Love, Fintona 350k £910; 370k £960; 395k £980, S. Reid, Drumquin 325k £840, M&C. McCoy, Dromore 310k £800, L. Devlin, Cloughfin 325k £830, J. Teague, Dromore 305k £780, N. McNulty, Dromore 260k £760; 335k £850, M. O’Gara, Carrickmore 320k £780; 290k £700, Peter Gormley, Carrickmore 360k £870, N. McDermott, Mountfield 355k £800, D. Emery, Lettercarn 235k £670, Jas. Monaghan, Ederney 275k £770, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 280k £760, S. Gallen, Scraghey 260k £660; 250k £640.