Bull calves top at £3 per kilo at Omagh

Bull/Bullock Calves: Jas Monaghan, Ederney 290k £870, L. Devlin, Cloughfin 300k £890; 345k £920, H. McQuaid, Dromore 270k £790, T. Connolly, Beragh 320k £930; 275k £720, Peter Gormley, Carrickmore 345k £1000, L&M. Farms, Mullaslin 505k £1140; 335k £950; 305k £860; 325k £890, F. Donaghy, Loyghmacrory 370k £1030; 405k £980, S. Reid, Drumquin 385k £1000; 355k £960; 375k £940, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 310k £830; 335k £860, M. C. McCay, Dromore 330k £880; 310k £790, C. Campbell, Tattykeel 340k £870, C. Gallogley, Ederney 305k £780, Mary Hackett, Augher 430k £1080, F. Hagan, Mountfield 305k £770; 240k £680, S. Slevin, Dromore 375k £840, N. McDermott, Mountfield 380k £840, McCanny Farms, Drumquin 250k £660, Ed. Fox, Creggan 260k £670.