BULL RECORD: Watch as this Charolais sells for a top price of 15,000gns

Stranagone Reagan was the overall champion at Swatragh and was also the Junior Interbreed Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Its maternal brother, ILoveYou was champion at Balmoral Bull Sales and sold for 8,700gns.

Three full sisters to Reagan have been retained and are the three best cows in the Stranagone herd.

The show champion was kindly bought by Wendy Kingaby, Utopia Charolais Herd in Aberdeenshire.

Stranagone Rex was second in its class (to the Reserve Intermediate Champion) before selling for 3,900gns to Kevin McParland.

Stranagone Roman was placed first and went on to take the Junior Championship, selling for 6,700gns to Brian Taylor.

Kenaghan Ronsie came first in its class and was selected as Reserve Intermediate Champion, selling to 7,800gns in the ring.