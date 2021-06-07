Bulling heifers selling to a top price of £2600 at Markethill Mart

Heifers

The 100 heifers sold in a very good trade with beef heifers selling to a top of £245 per 100 kilos for 614k Limousin at £1505 from a Portadown farmer followed by £227 per 100 kilos for 676k at £1535 from a Killeavy producer.

Top price beef heifer £1545 for 680k from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £210 to £226 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £263 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1340 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 574k at £1335 from a Killeavy producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £236 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1175 from a Portadown farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 390k at £915 from a Forkhill producer.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 614k £1505 £245.00; Killeavy farmer 676k £1535 £227.00; Poyntzpass farmer 684k £1545 £226.00; Dungannon farmer 634k £1385 £218.00; Katesbridge farmer 680k £1485 £218.00; Katesbridge farmer 658k £1435 £218.00 and Katesbridge farmer 688k £1445 £210.

Forward heifers

Lurgan farmer 510k £1340 £263.00; Killeavy farmer 574k £1335 £233.00; Killeavy farmer 550k £1245 £226.00; Portadown farmer 588k £1325 £225.00; Portadown farmer 580k £1305 £225.00; Killeavy farmer 584k £1285 £220.00 and Dungannon farmer 586k £1275 £217.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 498k £1175 £236.00; Forkhill farmer 394k £915 £232.00; Forkhill farmer 370k £855 £231.00; Portadown farmer 450k £1010 £225.00; Bessbrook farmer 486k £1075 £221.00; Bessbrook farmer 442k £955 £216.00; Portadown farmer 382k £825 £216.00; Camlough farmer 406k £875 £216.00 and Portadown farmer 448k £965 £215.

Bullocks

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £224 per 100 kilos for 686k at £1535 from a Portadown producer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 658k at £1460 from a Jonesborough producer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £210 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Feeding bullocks sold to £242 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1360 from a Killeavy producer.

The same owner received £240 per 100 kilos for 606k at £1455.

Main demand from £215 to £239 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold from £200 to £264 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1235 from a Bessbrook farmer.

The same owner received £240 per 100 kilos for 448k at £1075.

Beef bullocks

Portadown farmer 686k £1535 £224.00; Jonesborough farmer 658k £1460 £222.00; Portadown farmer 698k £1515 £217.00; Jonesborough farmer 676k £1465 £217.00; Richhill farmer 668k £1425 £213.00; Poyntzpass farmer 650k £1375 £212.00 and Richhill farmer 680k £1435 £211.

Forward bullocks

Jonesborough farmer 562k £1360 £242.00; Jonesborough farmer 606k £1455 £240.00; Jonesborough farmer 562k £1345 £239.00; Jonesborough farmer 590k £1375 £233.00; Jonesborough farmer 642k £1490 £232.00; Jonesborough farmer 624k £1445 £232.00 and Portadown farmer 588k £1345 £229.

Middleweight bullocks

Bessbrook farmer 468k £1235 £264.00; Bessbrook farmer 448k £1075 £240.00; Bessbrook farmer 426k £935 £219.00; Cullyhanna farmer 490k £1045 £213.00; Bessbrook farmer 488k £1025 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 494k £1035 £210.00 and Tynan farmer 484k £995 £206.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings sold in a firm demand with good quality light males selling to £285 per 100 kilos for 274k at £780 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £276 per 100 kilos for 304k at £840 from a Donacloney producer.

Top price £900 was paid for a 354k Aberdeen Angus £254 from a Downpatrick farmer. Main demand for good quality light males from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings sold from £210 to £246 per 100 kilos for 406k at £1000 for a Sixmilecross producer followed by £245 per 100 kilos for 404k at £990 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £284 per 100 kilos for 324k at £920 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £270 per 100 kilos for 256k at £690 from a Killeavy farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 406k £1000 £246.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £990 £245.00; Sixmilecross farmer 438k £970 £221.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £910 £219.00; Forkhill farmer 406k £880 £217.00 and Keady farmer 432k £930 £215.

Light male weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 274k £780 £285.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £840 £276.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £830 £273.00; Whitecross farmer 312k £820 £263.00; Mullabawn farmer 302k £790 £262.00; Downpatrick farmer 238k £620 £261.00; Kilkeel farmer 254k £660 £260.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £820 £255.00; Armagh farmer 342k £870 £254.00 and Downpatrick farmer 354k £900 £254.

Heifer weanlings

Warrenpoint farmer 324k £920 £284.00; Glenavy farmer 256k £690 £270.00; Camlough farmer 292k £750 £257.00; Markethill farmer 296k £740 £250.00; Crossmaglen farmer 342k £850 £249.00; Crossmaglen farmer 314k £780 £248.00; Derrylinn farmer 324k £790 £244.00 and Keady farmer 324k £790 £244.

The 90 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with good quality outfits selling to £2600 paid twice for Limousin heifers plus bull calves at foot from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £2580, £2520 and £2450 for good quality outfits.

A Dungannon farmer received £1900 for a BB cow with heifer calf at foot.

A Portadown producer sold a Simmental cow and bull calf at £1840.

A further 15 outfits sold from £1200 to £1700 each.

A special entry of bulling heifers from a Portadown farmer sold to a top of £2600 for a Limousin 490k.

The same owner received £1680, £1480 and £1430 for similar heifers.