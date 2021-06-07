Bulling heifers selling to a top price of £2600 at Markethill Mart
An entry of 420 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th June returned an exceptionally strong demand in all rings with prices slightly firmer on recent weeks.
Heifers
The 100 heifers sold in a very good trade with beef heifers selling to a top of £245 per 100 kilos for 614k Limousin at £1505 from a Portadown farmer followed by £227 per 100 kilos for 676k at £1535 from a Killeavy producer.
Top price beef heifer £1545 for 680k from a Poyntzpass producer.
Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £210 to £226 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding heifers sold to £263 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1340 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 574k at £1335 from a Killeavy producer.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £236 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1175 from a Portadown farmer followed by £232 per 100 kilos for 390k at £915 from a Forkhill producer.
Beef heifers
Portadown farmer 614k £1505 £245.00; Killeavy farmer 676k £1535 £227.00; Poyntzpass farmer 684k £1545 £226.00; Dungannon farmer 634k £1385 £218.00; Katesbridge farmer 680k £1485 £218.00; Katesbridge farmer 658k £1435 £218.00 and Katesbridge farmer 688k £1445 £210.
Forward heifers
Lurgan farmer 510k £1340 £263.00; Killeavy farmer 574k £1335 £233.00; Killeavy farmer 550k £1245 £226.00; Portadown farmer 588k £1325 £225.00; Portadown farmer 580k £1305 £225.00; Killeavy farmer 584k £1285 £220.00 and Dungannon farmer 586k £1275 £217.
Middleweight heifers
Portadown farmer 498k £1175 £236.00; Forkhill farmer 394k £915 £232.00; Forkhill farmer 370k £855 £231.00; Portadown farmer 450k £1010 £225.00; Bessbrook farmer 486k £1075 £221.00; Bessbrook farmer 442k £955 £216.00; Portadown farmer 382k £825 £216.00; Camlough farmer 406k £875 £216.00 and Portadown farmer 448k £965 £215.
Bullocks
Beef bullocks sold to a top of £224 per 100 kilos for 686k at £1535 from a Portadown producer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 658k at £1460 from a Jonesborough producer.
All good quality beef bullocks from £210 to £218 per 100 kilos.
Feeding bullocks sold to £242 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1360 from a Killeavy producer.
The same owner received £240 per 100 kilos for 606k at £1455.
Main demand from £215 to £239 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight bullocks sold from £200 to £264 per 100 kilos for 468k at £1235 from a Bessbrook farmer.
The same owner received £240 per 100 kilos for 448k at £1075.
Beef bullocks
Portadown farmer 686k £1535 £224.00; Jonesborough farmer 658k £1460 £222.00; Portadown farmer 698k £1515 £217.00; Jonesborough farmer 676k £1465 £217.00; Richhill farmer 668k £1425 £213.00; Poyntzpass farmer 650k £1375 £212.00 and Richhill farmer 680k £1435 £211.
Forward bullocks
Jonesborough farmer 562k £1360 £242.00; Jonesborough farmer 606k £1455 £240.00; Jonesborough farmer 562k £1345 £239.00; Jonesborough farmer 590k £1375 £233.00; Jonesborough farmer 642k £1490 £232.00; Jonesborough farmer 624k £1445 £232.00 and Portadown farmer 588k £1345 £229.
Middleweight bullocks
Bessbrook farmer 468k £1235 £264.00; Bessbrook farmer 448k £1075 £240.00; Bessbrook farmer 426k £935 £219.00; Cullyhanna farmer 490k £1045 £213.00; Bessbrook farmer 488k £1025 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 494k £1035 £210.00 and Tynan farmer 484k £995 £206.
Weanlings
The 180 weanlings sold in a firm demand with good quality light males selling to £285 per 100 kilos for 274k at £780 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £276 per 100 kilos for 304k at £840 from a Donacloney producer.
Top price £900 was paid for a 354k Aberdeen Angus £254 from a Downpatrick farmer. Main demand for good quality light males from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos.
Strong male weanlings sold from £210 to £246 per 100 kilos for 406k at £1000 for a Sixmilecross producer followed by £245 per 100 kilos for 404k at £990 from a Rathfriland farmer.
Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £284 per 100 kilos for 324k at £920 from a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £270 per 100 kilos for 256k at £690 from a Killeavy farmer.
Strong male weanlings
Sixmilecross farmer 406k £1000 £246.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £990 £245.00; Sixmilecross farmer 438k £970 £221.00; Tassagh farmer 416k £910 £219.00; Forkhill farmer 406k £880 £217.00 and Keady farmer 432k £930 £215.
Light male weanlings
Poyntzpass farmer 274k £780 £285.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £840 £276.00; Donacloney farmer 304k £830 £273.00; Whitecross farmer 312k £820 £263.00; Mullabawn farmer 302k £790 £262.00; Downpatrick farmer 238k £620 £261.00; Kilkeel farmer 254k £660 £260.00; Rathfriland farmer 322k £820 £255.00; Armagh farmer 342k £870 £254.00 and Downpatrick farmer 354k £900 £254.
Heifer weanlings
Warrenpoint farmer 324k £920 £284.00; Glenavy farmer 256k £690 £270.00; Camlough farmer 292k £750 £257.00; Markethill farmer 296k £740 £250.00; Crossmaglen farmer 342k £850 £249.00; Crossmaglen farmer 314k £780 £248.00; Derrylinn farmer 324k £790 £244.00 and Keady farmer 324k £790 £244.
The 90 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with good quality outfits selling to £2600 paid twice for Limousin heifers plus bull calves at foot from a Portadown farmer.
The same owner received £2580, £2520 and £2450 for good quality outfits.
A Dungannon farmer received £1900 for a BB cow with heifer calf at foot.
A Portadown producer sold a Simmental cow and bull calf at £1840.
A further 15 outfits sold from £1200 to £1700 each.
A special entry of bulling heifers from a Portadown farmer sold to a top of £2600 for a Limousin 490k.
The same owner received £1680, £1480 and £1430 for similar heifers.
Several more sold from £1100 to £1320 each.