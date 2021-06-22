Bullock and bull prices reach £1480 at Newtownstewart Mart
A smaller offering of cattle on offer sold to a very fast trade with bullocks selling to £1480 and £825 over weight.
Fat cows sold to £1320 and £190 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 665kgs £1480, 685kgs £1475, 615kgs £1440, 595kgs £1400, 550kgs £1285 and £1230; M A McNamee Crockatore 530kgs £1180, 490kgs £1120, 460kgs £1000, 350kgs £870, 330kgs £805; S Robinson Reaghan 400kgs £1030 and £1020, 360kgs £865, 425kgs £810, H Moore Drumquin 480kgs £935, 445kgs £895; A Drumquin farmer 275kgs £800, 295kgs £780, 280kgs £705 and L Connolly Castlederg 390kgs £940, 375kgs £900, 420kgs £890.
Heifer prices: A Drumquin farmer 345kgs £905; L Finlay Plumbridge 405kgs £810, 340kgs £815; L Connolly Castlederg 400kgs £850, 385kgs £800, 335kgs £735, 255kgs £600.
Fat cows: J S Robinson Newtownstewart 515kgs £190; S Hemphill Castlederg 635kgs £185, 545kgs £147; E McNamee Omagh 720kgs £184, 815kgs £155, 685kgs £159; E McMackin Sion Mills 590kgs £183; Jas McLaughlin Claudy 695kgs £158; P O’Hagan Plumbridge 675kgs £150; K McIlwaine Newtownstewart 790kgs £141, 705kgs £138;C Sproule Gortin 535kgs £150 and G McFarland Newtownstewart 690kgs £138.
Poorer cows sold from £125 up.