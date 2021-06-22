Bullock and bull prices reach £1480 at Newtownstewart Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Beef heifers selling to £1650 each at Markethill Mart

Farmer sentenced for breach of environmental regulations

Fly populations are soaring across Northern Ireland

Wool – fighting back from the brink!

A flavour of farming in Ulster - four virtual farm tours with BGS

Dale Farm to supply Arla with whey protein concentrate as part of major contract

Productive arable farm up for sale for almost £1.4m

County Down man fined £2,500 for offence under Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations

Poorer cows sold from £125 up.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 665kgs £1480, 685kgs £1475, 615kgs £1440, 595kgs £1400, 550kgs £1285 and £1230; M A McNamee Crockatore 530kgs £1180, 490kgs £1120, 460kgs £1000, 350kgs £870, 330kgs £805; S Robinson Reaghan 400kgs £1030 and £1020, 360kgs £865, 425kgs £810, H Moore Drumquin 480kgs £935, 445kgs £895; A Drumquin farmer 275kgs £800, 295kgs £780, 280kgs £705 and L Connolly Castlederg 390kgs £940, 375kgs £900, 420kgs £890.

Fat cows sold to £1320 and £190 per 100kgs.