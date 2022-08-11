Bullock steers selling to £1920 at Enniskillen

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the bullock ring steers selling to £1920 for a 804kg Charolais.

Medium weights to at £1420 for a 530kg Limousin.

Lightweights to at £980 for a 384kg Limousin.

Bullocks

Enniskillen producer 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 422kg Aberdeen Angus at £990, 554kg Belgian Blue at £1210. Tempo producer 608kg Simmental at £1480, 438kg Simmental at £900. Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin at £1420, 556kg Charolais at £1450, 538kg Limousin at £1400. Lisnaskea producer 548kg Simmental at £1220, 526kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090. Tempo producer 550kg Charolais at £1290, 458kg Limousin at £1190, 492kg Limousin at £1150. Trillick producer 570kg Charolais at £1330, 498kg Charolais at £1280. Ballinamallard producer 488kg Charolais steer at £1280, 490kg Charolais at £1190, 440kg Simmental at £1080. Rosslea producer 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £850. Kesh producer 450kg Charolais at £1190, 456kg Charolais at £1130, 460kg Charolais at £1090.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks and bulls sold from £700 to £1200 for a Charolais 403kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1060 for a Charolais 453kg.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 403kg Charolais steer at £1200, 416kg Charolais steer at £1200, 405kg Charolais steer at £1190, 428kg Charolais steer at £1130. Irvinestown producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1210, 308kg Charolais steer at £910, 330kg Charolais steer at £960, 335kg Charolais steer at £840. Dromore 314kg Charolais heifer at £830, 394kg Charolais bull at £1170, 367kg Limousin bull at £870. Florencecourt producer 292kg Limousin heifer at £800, 270kg Limousin heifer at £740. Garrison producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1170, 335kg Charolais heifer at £950, 312kg Charolais heifer at £870, 364kg Limousin heifer at £920. Ederney producer 264kg Limousin bull at £700, 233kg Limousin bull at £730, 279kg Limousin bull at £820. Tempo producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1030, 441kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 454kg Limousin heifer at £960, 421kg Limousin heifer at £890, 416kg Charolais steer at £1200. Rosslea producer 282kg Belgian Blue steer at £910, 365kg Belgian Blue steer at £1010. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin bull at £710, 262kg Limousin bull at £750, 296kg Charolais bull at £880, 222kg Limousin bull at £670.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £460 for a Limousin and heifers to at £390 for a Charolais.

Ederney producer Limousin bull at £460. Fintona producer Charolais heifer at £390. Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £340, Limousin bull at £320. Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £340. Belleek producer at £360.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of at £1500 for a Charolais cow with her Charolais bull at foot.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 640kg Charolais at £1470.

Medium weights from 202-260ppk paid for a 414kg Charolais at £1070.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 640kg at £1470, Charolais 640kg at £1460, Charolais 610kg at £1370. Kilklsery producer Charolais 690kg at £1420. Coa producer Charolais 612kg at £1340, Charolais 560kg at £1320, Charolais 516kg at £1200, Charolais 520kg at £1240. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1270, Charolais 500kg at £1180, Charolais 480kg at £1130. Derrylin producer Charolais 500kg at £1120.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 658kg Charolais at £1350 and to a top of at £1660.

Medium and lighter weights from 122-202ppk paid for a 524kg Charolais at £1060.