Bullock steers selling to £1920 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring steers selling to £1920 for a 804kg Charolais.
Medium weights to at £1420 for a 530kg Limousin.
Lightweights to at £980 for a 384kg Limousin.
Enniskillen producer 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270, 422kg Aberdeen Angus at £990, 554kg Belgian Blue at £1210. Tempo producer 608kg Simmental at £1480, 438kg Simmental at £900. Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin at £1420, 556kg Charolais at £1450, 538kg Limousin at £1400. Lisnaskea producer 548kg Simmental at £1220, 526kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090. Tempo producer 550kg Charolais at £1290, 458kg Limousin at £1190, 492kg Limousin at £1150. Trillick producer 570kg Charolais at £1330, 498kg Charolais at £1280. Ballinamallard producer 488kg Charolais steer at £1280, 490kg Charolais at £1190, 440kg Simmental at £1080. Rosslea producer 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £850. Kesh producer 450kg Charolais at £1190, 456kg Charolais at £1130, 460kg Charolais at £1090.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks and bulls sold from £700 to £1200 for a Charolais 403kg, heifers sold from £620 to £1060 for a Charolais 453kg.
Ruling prices
Derrygonnelly producer 403kg Charolais steer at £1200, 416kg Charolais steer at £1200, 405kg Charolais steer at £1190, 428kg Charolais steer at £1130. Irvinestown producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1210, 308kg Charolais steer at £910, 330kg Charolais steer at £960, 335kg Charolais steer at £840. Dromore 314kg Charolais heifer at £830, 394kg Charolais bull at £1170, 367kg Limousin bull at £870. Florencecourt producer 292kg Limousin heifer at £800, 270kg Limousin heifer at £740. Garrison producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1170, 335kg Charolais heifer at £950, 312kg Charolais heifer at £870, 364kg Limousin heifer at £920. Ederney producer 264kg Limousin bull at £700, 233kg Limousin bull at £730, 279kg Limousin bull at £820. Tempo producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1030, 441kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 454kg Limousin heifer at £960, 421kg Limousin heifer at £890, 416kg Charolais steer at £1200. Rosslea producer 282kg Belgian Blue steer at £910, 365kg Belgian Blue steer at £1010. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin bull at £710, 262kg Limousin bull at £750, 296kg Charolais bull at £880, 222kg Limousin bull at £670.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from at £250 to at £460 for a Limousin and heifers to at £390 for a Charolais.
Ederney producer Limousin bull at £460. Fintona producer Charolais heifer at £390. Tempo producer Hereford heifer at £340, Limousin bull at £320. Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £340. Belleek producer at £360.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of at £1500 for a Charolais cow with her Charolais bull at foot.
Heifers
Forward lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 640kg Charolais at £1470.
Medium weights from 202-260ppk paid for a 414kg Charolais at £1070.
Enniskillen producer Charolais 640kg at £1470, Charolais 640kg at £1460, Charolais 610kg at £1370. Kilklsery producer Charolais 690kg at £1420. Coa producer Charolais 612kg at £1340, Charolais 560kg at £1320, Charolais 516kg at £1200, Charolais 520kg at £1240. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1270, Charolais 500kg at £1180, Charolais 480kg at £1130. Derrylin producer Charolais 500kg at £1120.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 658kg Charolais at £1350 and to a top of at £1660.
Medium and lighter weights from 122-202ppk paid for a 524kg Charolais at £1060.
Fivemiletown producer Charolais 658kg at £13350. Kesh producer Charolais 712kg at £1350, Charolais 700kg at £1320. Rosslea producer Charolais 780kg at £1370. Derrylin producer Charolais 682kg at £1300. Letterbreen producer Charolais 820kg at £1270. Macken producer Charolais 750kg at £1340.