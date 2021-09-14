Bullocks and bulls selling to £1520 at Newtownstewart

The highlight of the sale was a fat cow offered by Mr Bob Matthewson, selling to £1000 over weight 850kgs at £1850 (£21760 per 100kgs).

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1520 and £775 overweight, while heifers sold to £1540, £935 over weight and £257 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: R J Cummings 745kg £1520, 665kg £1435, 585kg £1150, Y Thompson 730kg £1370, 610kg £1340, 650kg £1180, 620kg £1070, 550kg £990, 580kg £940, a Co Londonderry farmer 535kg £1200, 495kg £1020, A J Beattie Newtownstewart, 625kg £1180, 650kg £1105, 580kg £1075; £1040, E Moss Castlederg 495kg £1135, 405kg £865, 425kg £800, RT Sproule 505kg £1070, 420kg £925, 355kg £830, AT Catterson, Castlederg 450kg £1040, 395kg £955, Glenmornan 395kg £950 and W Hawkes Castlederg 415kg £815.

Heifer prices: WJ Kee 605kg £1540, 650kg £1470, 575kg £1130, R Giles Omagh 470kg £1155, 570kg £1150, 520kg £995, 410kg £980, 385kg £990, (£257 per 100kg), D L McFarland, Omagh 480kg £1145, 500kg £1125, 470kg £995, JW Wauchope, Strabane 485kg £1055, DA Stevenson, Donemana 490kg £1000, 415kg £900, 370kg £800, T Semple, Castlederg 460kg £960, 415kg £870, 425kg £850, 395kg £825, P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 510kg £1125, 470kg £960, 420kg £940, 430kg £920, 405kg £820, W Hawkes, Castlederg 480kg £985, 460kg £915, T King, Omagh 310kg £785, 380kg £800 and H Catterson, Castlederg 420kg £890, 390kg £825.

Fat cows: R Matthewson, 850kg £1850 (2176 per 100kg), J Gallagher, Newtownstewart, 800kg £150, 685kg £155, a Castlederg farmer (Friesian cows) 690kg £137, 705kg £134 and DA Stevenson, Donemana 665kg, £124.