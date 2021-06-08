Bullocks and bulls selling to £1520 at Newtownstewart Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Fat cows: W Tait Omagh 695kgs £179; A Dolan Castlederg 730kgs £174; D L McFarland Omagh 720kgs £169; N J Black Carnargan 560kgs £167; C McIlwaine Corrick 890kgs £146; A Dungiven farmer 630kgs £147; R Irwin Drumquin 760kgs £142 and a Claudy farmer 495kgs £158, 530kgs £146.

Heifer prices: A Moore Ardstraw 635kgs £1285, 545kgs £1180; A Armstrong Dromore 560kgs £1185, 520kgs £1055; a local farmer 555kgs £1135, 620kgs £1170 and £1165; M A McNamee Crockatore 475kgs £1090, 315kgs £940 (298ppk) 390kgs £925 and £900; A Devine Donemana 435kgs £1040; D L McFarland Omagh 525kgs £1050, 455kgs £965, 355kgs £880, 340kgs £840; a Draperstown farmer 320kgs £900 (282ppk) and £770; T O’Neill Strabane 430kgs £950 and D A Sinclair Strabane 375kgs £905, 395kgs £860.

Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 575kgs £1365, 550kgs £1310 and £1235, 535kgs £1265, 525kgs £1170, 630kgs £1405 (overall average 230.31ppk); Raymond Buchanan Donemana 665kgs £1400; William Tait Omagh 670kgs £1335; J Brogan Gortin 605kgs £1310, 530kgs £1130, 500kgs £1085, 445kgs £1000; P McConnell, Cranagh 645kgs £1265 and £1230; A O’Carolan Castlederg 955kgs £1520; B McColgan Gallon 545kgs £1240, 440kgs £930; a local farmer 600kgs £1205; A Armstrong Dromore575kgs £1185; A Devine Donemana 460kgs £1060; a Strabane farmer 660kgs £1280; K Kelly Gortin 465kgs £1045, 540kgs £1030, 510kgs £1005; K Pinkerton Omagh 460kgs £1020, 450kgs £1000; G Galbraith Castlederg 460kgs £1020; T W Fyffe Archill 540kgs £985, £975 and £970 and Adrian Devine Tallyreagh Glebe 370kgs £875, 380kgs £740.

Fat cows sold up to £1300 and 179ppk.

Heifers sold to £1285 £650 over weight and 298ppk.