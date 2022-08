Bullocks and bulls selling to £1600 at Newtownstewart

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers selling to £1640 and fat cows to £240 per 100kgs.

Bulls and bullocks: C Rouse Strabane 735kgs £1600, 650kgs £1490; G McCausland Moyle 660kgs £1470, 620kgs £1415, 570kgs £1270, 550kgs £1230 and £1220. C Muldoon Castlederg 550kgs £1415, 560kgs £1335, 500kgs £1310 and £1190, 530kgs £1285, 505kgs £1020; D McKinley Newtownstewart 545kgs £1200, 515kgs £1140. R Giles Omagh 505kgs £1095 and £1070, 450kgs £960; H Catterson Castlederg 460kgs £1080, 410kgs £960 and £920 430kgs £935, 400kgs £910, 370kgs £905. M Conway Omagh 445kgs £1080, 395kgs £990, 425kgs £975 and £960, 400kgs £975, 350kgs £900 and £860 and D Monteith Newtownstewart 425kgs £1065, 385kgs £880.

Other bullocks sold from £630 up.

Heifer prices: Wm McKean Fyfin 655kgs £1640, 665kgs £1540, 620kgs £1520 and £1395 (overall ave 238ppk); C Muldoon Castlederg515kgs £1120, 485kgs £1080, 475kgs £985; R Giles Omagh 460kgs £1065, 535kgs £1060; D Lindsay Sion Mills 510kgs £1040; M Conway Omagh 475kgs £1000, 440kgs £980 and £925, 390kgs £920, 430kgs £920, 375kgs £880; R A Porter Omagh 455kgs £930; P Casey Strabane 430kgs £900 and Wm Ballantine Omagh 395kgs £900.

Other heifers sold from £370 up.

Fat cows: K Harper Castlederg 500kgs £240; P Casey Strabane 665kgs £173; R Giles Omagh 670kgs £172; S Wallace Donemana 670kgs £168; Jas Quinn Donemana 515kgs £182; S Davis Strabane 570kgs £160, 470kgs £177; D Hunter Droit 545kgs £154 and S McElrea Newtownstewart 715kgs £148.

Friesian and poorer cows sold from £83 to £160.

Fat Lambs sold to a fine trade.

Ewe trade generally under pressure.

Lamb prices: R Scott 24kgs £115; 21.50kgs £112.50; D McAskie 24.5kgs £114.50; Seamus Donnelly 24.5kgs £113.50; D McIlwaine 23.5kgs £113.50; A McFarland 25kgs £113; 23.50kgs £102; G Warnock 25.5kgs £113; R F McKean 26kgs £112.50; 21.50kgs £107; P Devlin 24.5kgs £112; P Keenan 23.5kgs £110.50; M Skelton 26kgs £110; 22.50kgs £102; J D Farrell 24kgs £110; 23.50kgs £108.50; R Henry 24kgs £109; R Allison 23kgs £108.50; D Lecky 24.5kgs £108.50; 23kgs £107.50; S Dennison 23kgs £107.50, 21.50kgs £103; J McGlinchey 26.5kgs £107; A McKelvey 22.5kgs £106; J McCormack 22.5kgs £105.50; R J Wilson 22.5kgs £105.50; T D McKean 23.5kgs £104; I Warnock 22.5kgs £104; D McNamee 22kgs £103; N McKernan 22kgs £103; B Lynch 22kgs £102; D McElrea 21.5kgs £102; P~J Maguire 22kgs £101.50; Jas Leitch 21.5kgs £101.50 and S Boggs 23kgs £100.

Lighter lambs sold from £76 to £99.50.

Fat ewes: R Scott £119 and £108; S Dennison £106; T D McKane £95; R Robb £95; R Henry £90; P Doherty £86; J R Crammond £85; Jas Leitch £83 and Jas Hamilton £84.