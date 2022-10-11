Bullocks and bulls selling to £1620 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks and bulls sold to £1620 (£940 over £1 and £290 ppk) heifers selling to £1455 and £835 over weight while fat cows sold to £1545 and 228ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: V J Arthur Douglas Bridge 695kgs £1620, 685kgs £1600, 665kgs £1585, 630kgs £1570, 690kgs £1550, 650kgs £1530. A local farmer 645kgs £1490, 580kgs £1295, 560kgs £1140. R Cummings Strabane 665kgs £1580, 575kgs £1185; R Sproule Castlederg 540kgs £1470, 525kgs £1250, 475kgs £1220. A J Beattie Newtownstewart 705kgs £1450, 680kgs £1385 and £1365; D A Sinclair Strabane 635kgs £1430, 580kgs £1410, 545kgs £1220, 495kgs £1100; K Kerlin Claudy 480kgs £1245, £1090 and £1055, 460kgs £1240, 490kgs £1230 and £1110, 535kgs £1220, 465kgs £1200, 520kgs £1195, 500kgs £1105. D A Baxter Newtownstewart 580kgs £1410, 480kgs £1090; H Sayers Donemana 470kgs £1070; R Scott Donemana 400kgs £1015, 305kgs £885; K McMullan Gortin 385kgs £950 and £840. A Donemana farmer 365kgs £950, 430kgs £900.

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 630kgs £1455, 675kgs £1435, 640kgs £1390; T R Crawford Droit 580kgs £1415, 570kgs £1375; M Marlow Omagh 585kgs £1360, 550kgs £1215; K Kerlin Claudy 540kgs £1285, 565kgs £1265, 500kgs £1135. D A Sinclair Strabane 515kgs £1185; R Callan Eglinton 500kgs £1140; R S Moore Newtownstewart 480kgs £1115, 440kgs £1055; A Castlederg farmer 455kgs £1110, 425kgs £1050 and £990, 420kgs £950 and H Sayers Donemana 510kgs £1050, 450kgs £970.

Livestock Markets

Other heifers sold from £485 up.

Fat cows: K Harper Castlederg 635kgs £228, 625kgs £198; H Donaghey Claudy 750kgs £206, 770kgs £149, 640kgs £141; T R Crawford Droit 545kgs £1225; C N McIlwaine Corrick 810kgs £181; R Giles Omagh 470kgs £180, 590kgs £170, 640kgs £162, 600kgs £144; R Sproule Castlederg 600kgs £163 and a Douglas Bridge farmer 575kgs £169.

Other cows sold from £119 up.

Suckled calf sale - A good entry of stock on offer sold to 100% clearance.

The winner of the Holmes Jack Memorial Cup was Gordon McCrea when his eight month old Charolais bull weighing 450kgs was sold at £1105; Gordon's other prices 395kgs £1000, 330kgs £970, 325kgs £950, 355kgs £930, 280kgs £835, 345kgs £750; A Maguire Ballymullerty 355kgs £955, 345kgs £890, 370kgs £840, 295kgs £825, 390kgs £820 and £790. D McCloskey Claudy 330kgs £950, 310kgs £885, 295kgs £805, 230kgs £680; D J Baxter Crowhill 355kgs £945; T Ginn Ederney 350kgs £920; M Lynch Omagh 370kgs £880, 320kgs £745 and D Monteith Carnargan 320kgs £775 and £750.

Heifer prices: T Ginn Ederney 435kgs £1055, 305kgs £960, 345kgs £890, 290kgs £705. Gordon McCrea 390kgs £905 and £890, 290kgs £770; A Maguire Ballymullerty 375kgs £880, 325kgs £860, 305kgs £845, 265kgs £675; M Lynch Omagh 330kgs £840, 320kgs £820; D J Baxter Crowhill 330kgs £835, 290kgs £820, 285kgs £730 and D McCloskey Claudy 285kgs £820, 240kgs £610, 190kgs £580.

A good entry of lambs and ewes on offer sold to a slightly quieter trade.

Ms D Pinkerton 25kgs £115; 23.40kgs £103.50; R McNamee 30kgs £110.50; D McNamee 25kgs £110.50; M P Rosborough 25.50kgs £110.50; P J Maguire 25.50kgs £110.50; 24kgs £103.50; P McConnell 28kgs £110; T Davis 25kgs £107; K O' Neill 25kgs £108; W D Millar 25kgs £106.50; S Conway 31kgs £106; R Wilson 25.50kgs £107; 24kgs £100; C McAnulla 25.50kgs £107; 23.50kgs £102; S McKane 24.50kgs £106; J McCormack 24kgs £105; B O'Carolan 24kgs £106.50; P Keenan 25kgs £105; G McFarland 24.50kgs £104.50; K Donnell 24kgs £104; D Browne 23kgs £104; D McCaffrey 24kgs £105; A Millar 23.50kgs £105; F McCrossan 30kgs £103; D Lecky 25kgs £105; K McNamee 24kgs £104; P McFarland 25kgs £102.50; R G Pollock 23kgs £100; R McNamee 23.50kgs £101.50; R Walker 22.50kgs £102; W T Stronge 23kgs £98; A McKelvey 23kgs £98; C McCullagh 21.50kgs £97; R Scott 22kgs £97 and C Scott 21.50kgs £96.

