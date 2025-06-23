Bullocks and bulls selling to £1800 for 520kgs at Newtownstewart Mart
Bullocks and bulls: E McCloskey Dungiven 520kgs £1800, 530kgs £1780, 475kgs £1590. H Catterson Castlederg 415kgs £1600, 360kgs £1590, 380kgs £1520 and M Conway Omagh 260kgs £1200 and £1075, 300kgs £1190, 220kgs £1070, 215kgs £1070, 235kgs £950.
Smaller bullocks sold from £865 up.
Heifer prices: P Casey Strabane 585kgs £2070, 555kgs £1990 and £1860, 580kgs £1965, 525kgs 31880, 540kgs £1765, 455kgs £1380; a local farmer 565kgs £1890, 555kgs £1820 and £1750; Francis Dolan Castlederg 580kgs £1870 560kgs £1860; I McCrea Castlederg 540kgs £1765; E McCloskey Dungiven 540kgs £1665,465kgs £1630. H Catterson Castlederg 410kgs £1450, 395kgs £1435, 380kgs £1430 and £1240, 400kgs £1340, 375kgs £1340; M Conway Omagh 315kgs £1300 and £1135 280kgs £1015; J A Blair Strabane 365kgs £1215 and £1200 385kgs £1200. An Omagh farmer 290kgs £1170, 315kgs £1135. John McShane Glenmornan 345kgs £1130.
Smaller heifers sold from £640 up.
