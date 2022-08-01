Bullocks and bulls selling to £1865 at Newtownstewart

Heifers to £1475 and £900 over weight.

Fat cows to £1500 and £211 per 100kgs.

Heifer prices: Wm McKean 575kgs £1475, 625kgs £1470, 585kgs £1465, 570kgs £1420, 685kgs £1405, 545kgs £1245, 500kgs £1240, 555kgs £1240, 525kgs £1240. (9 heifers averaged £1355 each and 236.21 per 100kgs) J Marshall Castlederg 535kgs £1280, 520kgs £1245, 490kgs £1100 and £960, 450kgs £1015 and £990; K G Pinkerton Omagh 465kgs £1095 and £975; M Moore Drumquin 470kgs £990; R Miller Newtownstewart 435kgs £985 and A McAleer Strabane 415kgs £920, 455kgs £875, 420kgs £850.

Fat cow prices: M Moore Drumquin 690kgs £211; J A McConnell Gortin 665kgs £183, 670kgs £181, 655kgs £168, 800kgs £146; S Armstrong Dromore 535kgs £185, 460kgs £180, 655kgs £162; M Hollywood Drumlea 535kgs £202; J McGonigle Glenmornan 835kgs £180; M Dooher Strabane 670kgs £163, 600kgs £157; M Kelly Glenmornan 465kgs £198 and R Chambers Strabane 580kgs £182.

Poorer cows sold from £108 up.

Bullock and bull prices: L Devine Strabane 1130kgs £1865; R Milligan Irvinestown 845kgs £1585; E Coyle Douglas Bridge 665kgs £1430; K G Pinkerton Omagh 500kgs £1215; S Armstrong Dromore 510kgs £1150, 525kgs £1065 and £1025; D McKinley Newtownstewart 560kgs £1140, 505kgs £1025, 550kgs £960. M Kelly Glenmornan415kgs £910; R Hill Glenock 495kgs £875 and A Dungiven farmer 290kgs £840 (290ppk).

The lamb trade came under pressure this week although the ewe trade remained as it was.

Lamb prices: A Castlederg farmer 30kgs £114; J V Beattie 26.50kgs £110; N McKernan 24kgs £108; A McKelvey 23kgs £107; R Wilson 23kgs £106.50; D Lecky 23kgs £105.50; R O’Gara 23kgs £104.50; J Quigley 23kgs £104.50; L McFarland 22.50kgs £104.50; G Lecky 22.50kgs £104.50; A Buchanan 22kgs £104; R G Pollock 22kgs £103.50; K Hamilton 22.50kgs £103.50; D Patrick 22.50kgs £102.50; S Dennison 22.50kgs £102; D McNamee 22.50kgs £101.50; S Sproule 22.50kgs £100; C Carolan 22.50kgs £100; Jas Johnston 22kgs £98.50 and S Falls 22.50kgs £97.

Fat ewes: A Drumquin farmer £151, £125, £98 and £85.50; R Scott £147.50 and £125; J V Beattie £145, £105 and £99; R Wilson £125; J McHugh £113; R Pollock £113; M Gallen £110; A McKelvey £97 and S Falls £95.

