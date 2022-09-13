Bullocks and bulls selling to £1870 at Newtownstewart
A good entry of cattle sold to a very solid trade from start to finish especially for quality fats with bullocks and bulls selling to £1870 and £1150 over weight while heifers sold to £1365 and £750 overweight while fat cows sold to £1435 and 195ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: Harper Castlederg 785kg £1870, D Maguire Strabane 755kg £1845, 640kg £1790 675kg £1685, C Britton Donemana 740kg £1800 685kg £1655, a Dungiven farmer 730kg £1700 710kg 1690 JP Beattie Newtownstewart 770kg £1660, 825kg £1600 785kg £1570 725kg £1555, T Semple Castlederg 705kg £1520 510kg £1175 540kg £1140 and £1070, C Rouse Strabane, 645kg £1480 620kg £1430 and £1230, a Strabane farmer 540kg £1392 595kg £1375, a Gortin farmer 590kg £1370 540kg £1285 and £1250 525kg £1205 and 1130 555kg £1170, M McKane Castlederg 575kg £1360 540kg £1230 470kg £1080, G Lecky Castlederg 540kg £1335 550kg £1040, I Lecky Castlederg 560kg £1150 535kg £1145 500kg £1045 530kg £1025 555kg £1080, D Houston Claudy 430kg £1015 470kg £1000, D O’Neil Drumquin 520kg £1135 465kg £930, W Dolan Castlederg 455kg £960, C Ginn Ederney 350kg £880 325kg £845 and T Ginn Ederney 350kg £1845
Heifer prices: I Lecky Castlederg 575kg £1365 495kg £1015 and £1000, G Lecky Castlederg 550kg
£1200 490kg £1960, G S Farms Ltd Strabane 500kg 1185 and £1165, S Hemphill Castlederg 505kg £1095 635kg £1000, T Semple Castlederg 540kg £1070, D Lindsay Sion Mills 475kg £965 and other heifers sold from £475.
Fat cows: Devine Donemana 735kg £195 680kg £190, G Gallagher Newtownstewart 735kg £182, T G Adams Omagh 750kg £176, G McCrea Castlederg 605kh £172, N Doherty Newtownstewart 670kg £163 655kg £160, R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 590kg £171 and N Hill Newtownstewart 620kg £162.
Friesian cows sold from £120 up to £157.