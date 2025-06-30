Bullocks and bulls selling to £2970 at Newtownstewart Mart
Fat cows to £2790 and 398ppk; heifers to £1500 and £1065 over weight.
Bullock and bulls: D Maguire Strabane 830kgs £2970, 785kgs £2965; G Snodgrass Sion Mills 700kgs £2700, 515kgs £1800; W J Armstrong Dromore 500kgs £1790, 495kgs £1630, 470kgs £1630 and £1500, 420kgs £1315. H Catterson Castlederg 405kgs £1780, 390kgs £1575, 380kgs £1340, 305kg £1110.
Heifer prices: B Blee Donemana 470kgs £1500 and H Catterson Castlederg 425kgs £1490, 350kgs £1460, 405kgs £1450, 325kgs £1390, 360kgs £1300 and £1200.
Fat cows: G Snodgrass Sion Mills 700kgs £398; S Hemphill Castlederg 815kgs £245, 620kgs £239, 605kgs £206, 560kgs £169. N W Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £234.
Wednesday evening sheep sale report: Mark Dooher 28.50kgs £163; 26kgs £156; Robert Scott 25.50kgs £155.50; 21.50kgs £145; Kevin McNamee 24.50kgs £154.50; Brian Mullan 26kgs £152; 22.50kgs £149; R G Pollock 24.50kgs £151; W Buchanan 24kgs £151; K McNamee 24.50kgs £150.50; A Millar 22.50kgs £150; S Sproule 24kgs £149.50; D Leckey 23.50kgs £149; a Donemana farmer 22.50kgs £148; Kieran Fox 23kgs £148; G Lecky 23kgs £148; T Stronge 24kgs £147.50; P McFarland 23kgs £147; L McFarland 21.50kgs £145; V Shortt 22kgs £144; R K Buchanan 23.50kgs £143; R Allison 21.50kgs £140 and U McClelland 20.50 kgs £134.
Fat ewes: K McNamee £196; W Buchanan £190 and £140; R G Pollock £156; R Allison £152; P McFarland £126 and T Fyffe £125.
