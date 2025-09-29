Bullocks and bulls selling to £3230 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers sold to £2280 and 460ppk and fat cows to £2275 and 290ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: M McGlinchey Drumlea 920kgs £3230; a Gortin farmer 540kgs £2390, 480kgs £2130, 380kgs £1905, 395kgs £1900, 430kgs £1880, 365kgs £1730; D A Sinclair Strabane 550kgs £2365; J E Mullan Claudy 635kgs £2270, 575kgs £2225; A McCarney Dromore 620kgs £2125, 500kgs £1890, 495kgs £1770; Jas Kelly Sion Mills 550kgs £2115, 570kgs £2000; D J Baxter Crowhill 495kgs £2010, 445kgs £1685; S Managh Omagh 415kgs £1915; D McKinley Newtownstewart 540kgs £1810, 495kgs £1645, 460kgs £1615; A O'Carolan Castlederg 485kgs £1720 450kgs 31535 and S Donaghey Donemana 500kgs £2050, 435kgs £1680, 360kgs £1590, 405kgs £1460, 380kgs £1445.
Heifer prices: C Britton Donemana 530kgs £2280, 490kgs £2100, 560kgs £2075; F A Harron Castlederg 555kgs £2130, 510kgs £1900 and £1770; I Hempton Gortin 510kgs £2050, 500kgs £2025 and £1960, 475kgs £1865, 450kgs £1850, 460kgs £1790, £1740 and £1585, 420kgs £1625, 400kgs £1610; D A Sinclair Strabane 495kgs £2030, 505kgs £1990, 465kgs £1880, 380kgs £1620; W J Armstrong Dromore 525kgs £1940, 515kgs £1935, 490kgs £1800; D J Baxter Crowhill 470kgs £1870, 405kgs £1730 and £1670, 410kgs £1675 and £1660; a Gortin farmer 400kgs £1840, £1710, 370kgs £1640, £1610, 395kgs £1545, 315kgs £1500 and A McCarney Dromore 555kgs £1775, 515kgs £1685.
Fat cows: M McGlinchey Drumlea 785kgs £290, 715kgs £280 and A McConnell Gortin £238.
Other cows sold from £132 up
Sheep sale: P Quigley 28.50kgs £148; 24kgs £133; N Doherty 30kgs £147; 32kgs £140; Gary Lecky 27.50kgs £145; 25kgs £143; Abbie Lecky 27.50kgs £145; 26kgs £140.50; J Saunderson 25kgs £144.50; P A Keenan 25kgs £143.50; J McGlinchey 27.50kgs £143; D Lecky 27kgs £143; 26.50kgs £141.50; A McFarland 24.50kgs £142; R Scott 23.50kgs £142; V Shortt 27kgs £142 and £140; D McAskie 25kgs £140; A Morris 25.50kgs £140; P Cairns 25kgs £136; P McFarland 25.50kgs £136 and S Kee 21.50kgs £131.50.
Lighter lambs sold from £71 up.