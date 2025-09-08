Bullocks and bulls selling to £3580 at Newtownstewart Mart

Recent cattle sales at Newtownstewart Mart – bullocks and bulls selling to £3580 and 417.7ppk.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers to £2500 and 471ppk and fat cows to £2830 and 362.7ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: M Hollywood Drumlea 1005kgs £3580; F McAleer Plumbridge 810kgs £3060, 750kgs £2840, 645kgs £2630 and £2540, 655kgs £2480; J Adams Omagh 700kgs £2810, 685kgs £2730, 730kgs £2670, 675kgs £2630; J E Mullan Claudy 540kgs £2010; J S Ballantine Gortin 590kgs £1970, 495kgs £1720; B McColgan Gallon 395kgs £1650, 385kgs £1520; T Semple Castlederg 375kgs £1525; J McShane Glenmornan 350kgs £1430 and B Shields Castlederg 365kgs £1280.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer prices: J E Mullan Claudy 770kgs £2500; G Lecky Castlederg 635kgs £2300, 565kgs £2230, 625kgs £2150, 540kgs £1930, 555kgs £1800; W J Marshall Fyfin 580kgs £2245, 590kgs £2185 and £2155, 555kgs £2135 and £2145, 540kgs £2070, 575kgs £2140, 525kgs £1930, 505kgs £1890; S Hemphill Castlederg 580kgs £2180, 570kgs £2135 and £2100; G Gallagher Dromore 535kgs £2090, 555kgs £2050, 520kgs £1940, 450kgs £1710; R Allison Strahulter 440kgs £1880, 400kgs £1790 and £1750, 390kgs £1740, 420kgs £1690, 375kgs £1590, 325kgs £1530, 360kgs £1520, this consignment of eight heifers average 390kgs £1686 per head and 433ppk. T Semple Castlederg 445kgs £1705, 435kgs £1630 and J N Gallagher 455kgs £1700, 440kgs £1580 and £1480.

Farming Life livestock markets

Other heifers sold from £1100 up.

Fat cows: Ms S Allen Castlederg 575kgs £362, 790kgs £290, 710kgs £279; R Miller Newtownstewart 765kgs £318, 580kgs £293; P Bradley Plumbridge 915kgs £309; R Allison 775kgs £267, 695kgs £203; D Devine 630kgs £279, J McShane Glenmornan 720kgs £239; M McShane 720kgs £239 and M McShane 600kgs £262, 645kgs £222 555kgs £252, 550kgs £241.

Sheep: J McGlinchey 27kgs £148; R J Moubray 24.50kgs £144.50; A Keatley 24kgs £140; B T McGlinchey 25kgs £139; R G Pollock 24.50kgs £138.50; F McKenna 26.50kgs £137; P Keenan 25kgs £135; S Dennison 23.50kgs £134; G A Crawford 24.50kgs £133; T Stronge 23kgs £132.50; S Kempston 23.50kgs £131.50; J Adams 23.50kgs £131; D Farrell 24kgs £130; B Mullen 24kgs £130, 21kgs £126;G McCullagh 22kgs £128.50; J Woods 21.50kgs £127 and T McHugh 19kgs £122.50.

Smaller lambs sold from £87.

Fat ewes: S Caldwell £191 and £156; J R Rea £176 and £141; Peter Moss £175 and £130; K Condy £168, £140 and £136; K Kelly £152; J McGlinchey £137; S Dennison £134; C McAnulla £120 and A Keatley £106.

Other ewes sold from £58 up.