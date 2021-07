Bullocks and bulls selling to up to £1590 at Newtownstewart Mart

Heifers sold to £1255 and £715 over weight while fat cows sold up to £1410 and £200 per 100kgs

Bullock and bull prices: L Devine Strabane 700kgs £1590; M Flanagan New Buildings 600kgs £1510 and £1420, 610kgs £1500, 620kgs £1475, 510kgs £1195; D McKinley Newtownstewart 600kgs £1385, 585kgs £1290; N McCrea Ballymagorry, Friesian bullocks 705kgs £1305, 685kgs £1290, 660kgs £1195, 670kgs £1130, 620kgs £1120 and £1095; R Hamilton Castlederg 480kgs £1200, 445kgs £1040 and £980, 410kgs £900; an Omagh farmer 480kgs £1180, 390kgs £1045; J McGlinchey Castlederg 530kgs £1140 and E Moss Castlederg 450kgs £1005, 430kgs £910.

Heifer prices: E Moss Castlederg 540kgs £1255; R Giles Omagh 525kgs £1230, 530kgs £1145 and £1125, 515kgs £1120; 500kgs £1105 £1060 and £1030; S Allison Killymore 490kgs £1070 and B Moss Castlederg 395kgs £920.

Fat cows: J P McMackin Strabane 705kgs £200; 745kgs £173; W T R Crawford Droit 725kgs £192; K McKeown Omagh 665kgs £158, 690kgs £133; A McKelvey; Castlederg Friesian cows 715kgs £143; 790kgs £136, 680kgs £130; G McDonald Strabane 645kgs £163 and a Strabane farmer 545kgs £145, 655kgs £138.

